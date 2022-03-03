DENVER - The stakes were high, but the Red-Tailed Hawks were up to their usual tricks, led by the usual tricksters.
Noah Bonnett stuffed the puck just inside the post on a second-period power play, and 24 seconds later, Wyatt Furda got a step on the Steamboat Springs defense and went glove side.
In a span of 1:24, Cheyenne Mountain shook off a scoreless first period and went up 3-0 in Thursday's 4A state semifinal game.
“Everything just kind of flipped to our side,” Furda said. “After that one goal, it just seemed a lot easier to score. Everything kind of went into place.
“The floodgates opened, for sure. Once you see your buddy score, you’re like, ‘Now I’ve got to score.’”
The Cheyenne Mountain bench collectively exhaled. The top-seeded Red-Tailed Hawks went on to beat the No. 4 Sailors, 6-0, and earn a spot in the 4A state championship Tuesday at Ball Arena alongside Colorado Academy.
It’s been 16 years since Cheyenne Mountain played in an ice hockey title game and 18 since the school won one.
“If you go to our school, there’s banners upon banners,” Furda said. “We've won like 17 state championships in hockey, and then in 2004, it just stops. And there’s nothing there for almost 20 years.
“Now that we get a chance to put another one up at our school, we’re ready.”
The first period was jittery and physical, with the Sailors laying down open-ice hits you could hear from the other side of the University of Denver's Magness Arena. The Red-Tailed Hawks popped up and brushed themselves off.
“When teams try to be physical with us, we can handle that, where we may not have been able to handle it in years past,” coach Erik Austin said.
The Red-Tailed Hawks caught a break when Steamboat Springs’ Jeffrey Hubler went in on a shorthanded breakaway and goaltender Jeremy Renholm missed the poke check. Hubler’s shot on the empty cage went just wide.
“We need to find our feet. We come out a little slow sometimes,” Bonnett said.
“They took us seriously. They obviously watched film, they knew what to do. They played us real well, but once we got into our rhythm, it’s our game.”
Bonnett, who scored five goals in Cheyenne Mountain’s 8-1 quarterfinal win over Aspen, was the only one with the proper vantage point on his goal. He threw his arms up.
“Once you get that, all the nerves go away,” Bonnett, the team’s regular-season points leader, said.
Drew Elwell made it 3-0 from Nick Hallee, firing while cutting across the slot. Mitchell Lewis (1 goal, 2 assists) made it 4-0 just 1:25 into the third period, finishing off a rebound of Furda’s shot.
On the final scoring play, Cole Taylor went in alone and put a few moves on Steamboat Springs goaltender Indi Kretzschmar (29 saves) 16 seconds after Furda’s second goal of the game.
There was a brief scare when Renholm absorbed high contact and fell to the ice. He leaned on the net, drank some water and finished out the final 15 seconds of the second period. Bonnett said Renholm told the locker room during the break that he was fine.
Renholm turned in a 12-save shutout. He had three shutouts during the regular season, but Bonnett said it was one of the best performances he’d seen out of the goaltender.
"He was a brick wall today,” Bonnett said. “He's showing us what he’s got and he’s a stud right now.”
The Red-Tailed Hawks hung around to watch Battle Mountain fall 3-1 to Colorado Academy, one of two teams to beat Cheyenne Mountain during the regular season. Furda and Bonnett scored, but the Red-Tailed Hawks lost 3-2 on Feb 12.
"We'll be ready. We'll watch some film,” Bonnett said. “We're really excited and we couldn’t be happier to represent Cheyenne in the finals.”