LAKEWOOD — Cheyenne Mountain keeps running away with accolades.
The boys' 4x800 relay team won the 4A event with a 7:50.31 mark Thursday, topping second-place Longmont by two seconds after the Trojans' late push at Jeffco Stadium.
Erik Le Roux, Knox Exton, Joseph Kirwan and Enzo Knapp made up a quartet of several cross-country standouts from the school's 4A state champion in the fall,
The Red-Tailed Hawks finished short of the state meet record (7:48.55).
"None of us really worried about any records," Kirwan said. "We're not bummed, because we came here as a team, trying our best to win, and we did that. It's not all about records, especially when you have fun."
The team members push each other to excel. Their history on the boys' cross-country team, and four years together as part of the school's running program, created friendly competition.
"Cross country just made it all so much easier — we're a super deep team," Le Roux said. "We got the job done."
The win gave Cheyenne Mountain 10 points in the team standings.
"We had multiple guys under 2 (seconds) on their split, so we had a lot of confidence mixing guys around," Kirwan added.