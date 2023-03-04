Despite Cheyenne Mountain being the defending champion in Colorado 4A hockey, the Red-Tailed Hawks have tried to separate themselves from that title.

This year’s team is without some of last year’s key players, and the Red-Tailed Hawks similarly have newcomers who weren’t on the team a year ago.

“Last year’s team was last year,” senior Wyatt Furda said. “Now it’s time for this team to get the ring that they deserve.”

They might be a different team, but this year’s Cheyenne Mountain squad is going to the same stage as last year’s: the 4A state championship game.

The Red-Tailed Hawks routed Steamboat Springs 7-1 in the state semifinals on Saturday to clinch their spot in Colorado high school hockey’s culminating event.

“We had our ups and downs, but we stuck tight with all the boys and kept scoring when we needed to score,” senior Matty Kelleher said.

Like Cheyenne Mountain’s quarterfinal game on Tuesday — when it routed Durango 5-0 — the Red-Tailed Hawks started strong.

Midway through the first period, Kelleher scored the opening goal, giving Cheyenne Mountain a lead it never surrendered.

Prior to Tuesday, Kelleher had only three goals in his career. With four goals in his last two games, the senior has more than doubled his career total.

“The stick’s hot,” Kelleher said. “Once the pucks start hitting the net, it gets pretty easy from there on out,”

The offense never sputtered after Kelleher’s opener.

Less than two minutes later, Kaden Ochsendorf added to Cheyenne Mountain’s lead. From there, the Red-Tailed Hawks scored three goals in the second period and two in the third.

What makes Cheyenne Mountain’s seven-goal affair even more impressive is how the Red-Tailed Hawks withstood Steamboat Springs’ physicality.

The teams traded big hit for big hit, combining for 14 penalties. The Sailors finished the majority of their checks, constantly leaving the Red-Tailed Hawks lying on the ice.

Those brief reality checks didn’t faze Cheyenne Mountain too much, though.

“Hitting doesn’t score goals necessarily,” Cheyenne Mountain coach Erik Austin said. “You can land big hits, but that doesn’t always matter.”

The Red-Tailed Hawks were similarly strong on the boards, helping them limit Steamboat Springs' offense.

Plus, junior Jeremy Renholm was stellar in goal.

Renholm made 19 saves while allowing just one goal in the second period. His third period, in particular, was strong, as Renholm stopped a handful of Steamboat Springs point-blank opportunities.

“He put himself in some tough spots, but he just competed,” Austin said. “He was really, really good.”

After going without a state title for 18 years, the Red-Tailed Hawks are looking to repeat as 4A state champions.

They will battle Glenwood Springs in the title game. Cheyenne Mountain has played Glenwood Springs twice this year, winning once and losing once.

The Red-Tailed Hawks deserve a celebration for even reaching the title game — but they know the job isn’t done.

“Matty Kelleher said it best (on Tuesday): 'We’ll celebrate today, but after that, it’s all business,'” Austin said. “We’ll do some work and then go to Denver.”

The duel between Cheyenne Mountain and Glenwood Springs will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the University of Denver’s Magness Arena.