Every time Javonté Johnson steps onto the court for New Mexico, he remembers where he came from.

A Colorado Springs native and Cheyenne Mountain graduate, Johnson has become a key player for the Lobos. Johnson, a junior, is averaging 4.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 24.4 minutes per game, contributing to New Mexico’s 19-5 start.

Friday will be a homecoming for Johnson, as the Lobos visit Air Force.

“It’s always cool,” Johnson said. “(Colorado Springs) is where it all began.”

Johnson’s success on the hardwood started long before his arrival in Albuquerque: He was a star for Cheyenne Mountain.

Johnson averaged 22.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game as a junior. He followed that up by averaging 30 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest as a senior, winning CHSAA 4A Player of the Year honors in 2021.

Reflecting on his high school days, Johnson believes leadership helped him thrive.

“I’d say the biggest thing was just that role I had,” Johnson said. “Not only in basketball, that just helps you in life. I’ve always worked hard, and I do so now.”

That quality is one that has allowed him to continue succeeding at the next level.

While Johnson admitted he isn’t the Lobos’ most vocal leader, he said he tries to be an example within the program.

“I feel like I’m a leader in the way I act, on and off the court, and the work I put in,” Johnson said.

That quality has paid dividends for UNM.

At 19-5 this year, the Lobos have already matched their combined win total from the previous two seasons. Despite losing back-to-back games, UNM is fifth in the Mountain West standings.

“It’s been great. I think we’re doing a lot of things that weren’t expected of us,” Johnson said. “Putting all of the pieces of the puzzle together still and we’re just getting started.”

In addition to his team's heightened performance, Johnson believes he's improved individually to become a more valuable contributor.

"I've become more physical, and my defense has gotten better," Johnson said. "And just knowing my role has helped."

As a third-year player, Johnson has returned to battle Air Force a handful of times.

A year ago, Johnson scored six points in 31 minutes as UNM defeated the Falcons 91-77. As a freshman — during the COVID-19 year — he played back-to-back games at Clune Arena, combining for 13 minutes in the contests.

Every return trip to Colorado Springs has been special for Johnson, and he doesn’t expect Friday’s game to be any different.

“It’s always cool,” Johnson said. “I always have a lot of friends and family there supporting me. And I’ll have quite a few people there for me on Friday.”

Tipoff between the Lobos and Falcons is 7 p.m. Friday.