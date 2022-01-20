Caroline Bricker has been fighting all season to be in the pool.
She was part of the junior nationals, as well as several recruiting trips in the early part of the year and was forced to miss time as a Hawk. Coach Kate Doane has always fully supported the team's standout junior because she sees the impact Bricker has.
She once again won multiple events to lead the way in Thursday's 180-132 win over Rampart. This coming on the heels of her standout performance at Pueblo County last weekend — setting three pool records to lead Cheyenne Mountain to a first-place finish by nearly 200 points.
"She just has a good attitude and inner drive," Doane said. "She has this unique ability to have fun, but when it's time to race, she steps up and knows how to get the job done.
"She's such a leader and cares a ton about her teammates."
Bricker's career started after she was influenced from childhood teammates.
At 11 years old, she saw friends succeeding at a state competition and decided to chase the same feeling. Standing, waiting for her relay race, swim became the biggest part of her life at Cheyenne Mountain from then on.
She hasn't stopped training. Even when the trips and outside-of-school competitions were taking up time, she was still in the pool constantly — taking three days on, three days off as consistently as possible.
Part of what makes Bricker such a favorite for Doane is her ability to drive others without speaking. When she did return to practicing and being with the team full-time again, the difference was there.
During drills, even the simple ones, Bricker strivse for perfection. Her teammates follow suit and are propelled by her ability to take criticism and critiques, despite being one of the state's best.
In turn, she hit the ground running.
Bricker put together a 100-yard fly win over Pine Creek right away. Then, the 100-yard breaststroke in the same dual. Both were won by nearly 10 seconds apiece.
In the nearly 30 events she's competed in since coming back, Bricker has first-place finishes in over 70 percent of them. Every event she's competed in, she's put together a state-qualifying time — even if the Hawks won't have her swim them all when the time comes.
And yet, Bricker is still just returning to her baseline and working from there.
"Right now, I'm just getting back to where I was (before I missed time)," Bricker said. "I want to focus on putting in my best every day because I think there's still so much room to grow.
"I tried to get all I could during the break, but it was rough — very mentally challenging. It helped me grow a lot as a swimmer."