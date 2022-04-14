You did it for the seniors.
Cheyenne Mountain girls' lacrosse coach Teresa Lacayo couldn't help but encourage her team for their efforts in honor of the departing class on Senior Night after a 10-9 win over Pine Creek on Thursday.
Senior Ellie Burkett scored one of the Red-Tailed Hawks' seven, second-half goals to put the team ahead for good after trailing all the way until the 1:20 mark. It was her third of the game, tying junior Kaya Dyar for the team-lead. The latter's third came with 2:08 left to tie it at 9-9 before Eagles' coach Lindsay Mock called a timeout.
In the huddle, Lacayo kept things simple.
"Our girls stepped up," Lacayo said. "They completely turned it around on their own. We re-adjusted our plan on defense in the huddle and told our attack to just look for what was open. "If we had the ball down there, it was our game."
Much like the stoppage huddle, the Hawks used their breaks wisely.
With the seniors being honored at halftime, the team had a chance to reset — thanking the class and thinking about anything but lacrosse for 10 minutes after being outscored 6-3 in the opening frame.
"Our seniors are one of the biggest parts of our team, so we owed it to them," Dyar said. "I thought halftime was a great deep breath. We knew we could pull it together and play less frantic, we just needed that reset."
At one point in the first half, Cheyenne Mountain trailed 5-1, forcing Lacayo to take a timeout with 10:29 left before the break. From then on, the Hawks slowly chipped away. In the first 18 minutes of the second half, they outscored the Eagles 5-3 to shorten the deficit.
For the final 8:33, Pine Creek was held scoreless after senior Marielia DuToit netted a game-high, five goals to lead its early outburst. So much for the early-season fast starts.
"At the beginning of the season, we were definitely a first-half team," Burkett said. "Our past couple games, we've been shifting. I think we've started to create a better team culture. At halftime, we're all bringing each other up and supporting one another to come back."
As the Hawks have shifted flight, they've reached new heights. A 2-2 start has given way to a four-game win streak. In that span, they've outscored opponents 67-24.
The rest of the season is chock-full of league games. Pine Creek was the first of a stretch that includes six 5A South League opponents in eight games. What's more, Cheyenne Mountain is the top-scoring team in the seven-club conference.
For now, they'll just follow Lacayo's post-game orders to celebrate with the seniors.