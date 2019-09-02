The turf at Garry Berry stadium radiated heat on a record-breaking 95-degree Labor Day, but that didn’t stop Cheyenne Mountain from icing Coronado in a second-half comeback to claim a 41-40 season-opening victory.
It didn’t look good early for the Indians who couldn’t seem to get any momentum going in the first half in which Coronado scored on two blocked punts, two safeties and a fumble recovery.
Cheyenne Mountain entered the locker room down 32-18.
“(At halftime) we just told them to stay relaxed, stay calm and focused and do your job,” Cheyenne Mountain coach Jay Saravis said. “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a lot in the first half, but we said if we do our thing and play our game eventually it will come around, and it did eventually.”
Jake Boley sparked the second-half comeback for Cheyenne Mountain, pulling the ball out of a midfield scrum, and returning the fumble for 30 yards.
“You just have to have some heart and work hard. We came out hot in the second half and that was the biggest part,” said junior receiver Brad Helton. “The first possession of the second half when we came out hot, that’s the best thing that could have happened to start the second half.”
In the first half Helton caught a one-handed 27-yard touchdown pass to put the Indians within two, but later sent two snaps over the head of the punter and out of the end zone, handing Coronado a pair of safeties.
But he redeemed himself.
With 1:37 left in the third quarter down by 14, Helton ran to the left side in a hand battle with a Coronado defender and cut back and inside to force his opponent to trip up, leaving the field wide open for a 76-yard touchdown pass from junior Caden Bellew.
“Helton he usually answers the bell," Saravis siad. "He came up big at the most important times.”
Later, leading by one after an 8-yard touchdown run by Dutch Jones, Helton pulled down an interception in the end zone as Coronado looked to score in the final two minutes of play.
“It was the best day of my career,” Helton said.
Coronado’s Nick Sells and John Myers each blocked punts, recovered by Jaiden Yoney and Mays, respectively for the Cougars’ first two scores. Mays later rushed for an 11-yard touchdown.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Colton Bellew completed a 74-yard pick-six with five minutes to play in the first half. His score was answered by Border three minutes later with a 30-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Coronado quarterback Gabe Chapel found Darshan Robinson in the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown for the Cougars’ only points in the second half.
“I think we just took advantage of some stuff on special teams, but we couldn’t convert on drives or on third downs,” Coronado coach Monte Gutowski said. “We just have to execute and cut down on negative plays.”