Abbey Luce and Kaitlyn Luce share plenty of things in common, just not blood.
Both Luces are seniors on the Cheyenne Mountain field hockey team and got into the sport thanks in part to a family member. Abbey watched her sister play for the Indians growing up and took up the sport after realizing she didn’t really enjoy cross country. Kaitlyn started after a middle school sleepover at teammate Samantha White’s house.
“Her mom mentioned it to my mom,” Kaitlyn recalls. “And my mom used to play field hockey, so then she was like ‘You’re playing,’ then I liked it, so I kept going.”
The Luces figured out they were not related a year later after Kaitlyn’s family moved to town due to her dad’s military obligations.
“Everyone kept asking her ‘Are you related to Abbey Luce,’ and she was like ‘No, who is she?’” Abbey recalled.
Wednesday, during their senior day game, Abbey and Kaitlyn scored critical goals off penalty corners to give the Indians a 3-2 overtime win over Liberty.
All five goals were scored off restarts from the short corner.
Abbey scored one in the first half when she played the ball into the middle and settled right in front of the Lancers' goalie before receiving a pass and converting the game’s first goal.
Liberty then scored twice in a span of a couple of minutes early in the second half to take a lead to the final 10 minutes.
After some deliberation before a corner in the final 10 minutes, the Indians decided to go back to Abbey, who scored her second of the game and fifth of the season, due to her desire.
“I, honestly, just get kind of really intense if we’re losing,” Abbey said. “I’m like ‘I’m not losing, especially our senior game.’”
The Indians cleared a restart in the final 20 seconds to force overtime. That’s when Kaitlyn scored her fifth of the season.
With less than four minutes left in the extra period, the Indians went to Kaitlyn for her powerful shot.
“That’s what I do, and I just felt it on that one,” Kaitlyn said.
The assist on the game-winner went to White, the host of the middle school sleepover and Cheyenne Mountain captain who plans to play at Division II Converse College next year.
“Sam stopped it really well,” Kaitlyn said. “She set it up beautifully.”
The win saw the Indians improve to 4-9-1, while Liberty dropped to 4-8-2. Neither team will make the playoffs, but Cheyenne Mountain’s six seniors got to win their final game at home.
“This is what they’re going to remember. They’re not going to remember three weeks and four weeks ago when it was tough,” coach Elzeth Hetzler said.
“It’s nice to end on higher kind of a note.”
Hetzler, in her second year coaching Cheyenne Mountain, was among the many who assumed the Luces were related.
“In the beginning I thought it was all one big, happy family, and they were like ‘Yeah, no,’” the coach recalled. “In sports, but not in blood.”