THORNTON - Cheyenne Mountain hasn’t taken a dip in the state championship pool since 2017.
Since, it has been Rampart who has taken the victory plunge.
But thanks to a late surge led by two-time champion Caroline Bricker, Cheyenne Mountain reigned victorious on the state’s biggest stage again Wednesday, defeating Rampart by just eight points for the 4A state championship.
With four events remaining in the 2020 4A state championships, Cheyenne Mountain trailed Rampart by nine points, but after Rampart’s Claire Timson took second in the 100 backstroke, the Rams took a leap ahead by 60.
But it wasn’t enough for Rampart coach Dan Greene to feel comfortable just yet.
Enter Cheyenne Mountain freshman Caroline Bricker.
Hours earlier Bricker broke the 4A state record in the 200 IM with a winning time of 2:02.03 and was exuding confidence as she stepped onto the block for the 200 breaststroke, according to coach Kate Doane.
One minute and 2 seconds later, Bricker became a two-time state champion and gave Cheyenne Mountain enough to pass Rampart in the team standings by six points.
“I was thinking that it might come down to me, so I had to do the best that I could for my team,” Bricker said. “I was trying to not put too much pressure on myself, but also have some pressure because I know that I do well under pressure.”
Bricker entered the state championships wanted to break the state record in the IM, but said even hours later that it still hasn’t hit her that she holds the new record.
“I didn’t know until I was on the podium,” Bricker said. “They announced, ‘new state record’ and it’s really surreal, all of this still is.”
From there all the Indians needed to do was defeat Rampart in the 400 free relay. Cheyenne Mountain took sixth, 1 second ahead of Rampart in seventh.
“From there we knew we just needed to hold our spots,” Doane said. “And we held our spot in the 400 free relay and closed the deal.”
The Indians placed third in 2019 and were second behind Rampart in 2018.
Greene said he expected Cheyenne Mountain to give his team a run this year.
“Cheyenne Mountain did a really great job,” Greene said. “I’m proud that we were able to get it down to eight points, that’s really good for us. And we’ve got more coming up the pipeline and we are only graduating one state point scorer so this is looking really good.”
Rampart finished with five state titles, led by junior Lindsey Immel who claimed gold in the 50 and 100 freestyle races. She also swam anchor on the Rams’ winning 200 medley relay and was on the second-place 200 free relay.
“Being a junior I have been here before and I get the atmosphere, but it is so much more exciting when you swim prelims and you swim really well and you come into finals knowing that you can do even better,” Immel said.
Rampart’s Maggie Buckley earned her second straight 4A diving title in a tight race against Coronado senior Lauren Gryboski, defeating the second-year diver by just seven points.
Rampart's Laelle Brovold edged Monarch’s Celia Webster in the 100 butterfly, taking gold in 56.66, while Webster touched less than a second later in 56.85. Brovold also placed third in the 200 free and was the third leg of the winning 200 medley relay.