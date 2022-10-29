Kaden Levings crossed the finish line and burst into tears, his face nearly the shade of Cheyenne Mountain's embroidered logo on the team's black tank tops.
The senior's time with the boys' cross-country team is coming to a close, but as he invited the no-competing members of the team on stage to accept the 2022 CHSAA 4A State Championship trophy for the second straight year, the present and future of the program was all accounted for.
Just a year ago, he was one of the members who found his place as part of the depth-heavy program, and returned as the only member of last year's scorers to place this time.
The Red-Tailed Hawks have a nest filled to the brim, one that includes a girls' team that dashed to its own fourth-place finish Saturday at Norris Penrose — staying after to cheer on the boys along the course's twists and turns before meeting them near the finish line.
In his high school days, coach Sean O'Day became part of a running family, and carries the memories still. He opened his arms, and continued a tradition originally put in place by previous coach, Stan Lambros.
Any and every member of the school is welcome, and the Hawks aren't hurting for new pieces of the community.
"The fact that any kid in our school who needs a place can find it here, and be accepted and loved is the true purpose, the rest is gravy," O'Day said. "Stan Lambros made sure that was our focus and the titles don't happen unless you've got kids who love and would do anything for each other."
Levings finished sixth, with sophomore Brogan Collins just behind in ninth. In 14th was senior Brian Kerrigan.
Just like last season, the Hawks didn't send an individual champion to the podium, but it isn't the focus for the program.
The non-scoring members who joined the five on stage were just as big a part of the win, they were responsible for pushing each other each day, and crafting the team's best core over time.
"To win without six guys from last year, and prove we're still a top program means a lot," Levings said. "I've watched everything these guys have done the past few months and all the work they have all put in behind the scenes.
"I'm really glad they got to be a part of this and experience the feeling we felt last year."
Red-Tailed Hawks scoring finishers
6. Kaden Levings, senior 15:56.6
4A boys' team results: 1. Cheyenne Mountain 76, 2. Niwot 92, 3. Central Grand Junction 159, 4. Eagle Valley 161, 5. Battle Mountain 168