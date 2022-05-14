Dave Adams had two things to celebrate on Saturday.

The first was his daughter’s graduation from Physician’s Assistant school in Washington D.C.

And the second was a state title for his Cheyenne Mountain tennis team, which became reality as the coach was en route to be with his daughter.

When Adams left for the airport he thought the Red-Tailed Hawks had the team-title wrapped up, but when he didn’t hear anything official, the long-time coach wasn’t sure.

He missed the final rounds on Saturday, but entrusted his team to a crew of reliable assistant coaches.

“I have a staff that is amazing,” he said. “I feel so fortunate to have those guys.”

Finally, in the midst of celebrating his daughter’s accomplishment, Adams got confirmation of his team’s victory via video sent to his phone.

“I didn’t find out for sure, to where I could say, ‘Yes, it’s done,’ until people were sending me videos of them saying, “Cheyenne Mountain takes first with 66 points,” he said.

Of the seven events, Cheyenne Mountain was only able to collect a first-place finish in the No. 3 doubles bracket. Sophia Bredder and Jocelyn Kelly defeated Isabell Bragg and Victoria Strobos of Kent Denver 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. But, the Red-Tailed Hawks picked up enough second and third-place finishes to win the team-title by 20 points. Palmer Ridge tied with Kent Denver for second place with 46 points, and Pine Creek finished next with 40 points.

The win gives Adams his 19th state title between boys and girls teams, so the 35-year coach knows a championship-caliber team when he sees one.

This year’s squad impressed right away.

The Red-Tailed Hawks finished second in 2021, and with nine returners, Adams figured they had a decent chance to finish first this year. The group stayed ready all season, playing tough 5A opponents like Cherry Creek — who won the 5A title — Fossil Ridge and Denver East.

“We had a very difficult schedule this year, but it paid off when we got to state,” Adams said.

Adams needs his fingers and his toes to count up all of his state title victories, but with each win, the accomplishment never loses its luster. That’s because of the kids he coaches.

“It’s always exciting because every team is new,” he said. “You have new combinations playing, and I love the challenge of trying to put together a team that can do it.”

Celebrating a state title and a PA school graduation on the same day is also new.

“What a great day,” Adams said. “Everyone is pretty happy.”

Individual 4A Winners

No. 3 singles

Keelin Sills of Pine Creek defeated Alexandra Yuskiv of Palmer Ridge to earn her first state title. The freshman won in two sets, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 2 doubles

Katrina Weiskircher and Ulla Schultz of Palmer Ridge topped Mullen’s Aubryanne Leugers and Renee Hoyt 6-2, 6-3 for the title.

No. 3 doubles

After dropping the first set, Sophia Bredder and Jocelyn Kelly made a comeback, securing the second two for the championship victory. They defeated Isabell Bragg and Victoria Strobos of Kent Denver 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.