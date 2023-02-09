A measuring stick was laid at the feet of Caroline Bricker and Cheyenne Mountain swim and dive from day one.

Lewis-Palmer represented the team's first opponent and coach Kate Doane's team featured a lot of uncertainty in the form of freshmen and sophomore swimmers. She also had the guarantee of Bricker — fresh off an individual title and Peak Performer nod last year.

The senior rattled off a win in the 200-yard IM before setting a new 4A record in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.2) as part of her two individual wins on Thursday and 4A CHSAA Swimmer of the Year nod. In her wake, the Red-Tailed Hawks captured a runner-up finish, improving on last year's fourth-place tally.

"This was one of the best state meets I've ever had," Bricker said. "We won it my freshman year, but I'm older now and realize more what we're going through here. I'm so proud of my teammates for making this experience special."

The Hawks started the night with a second-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay before Bricker's opening win in the third event. She went head-to-head in the final leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay with Pine Creek sophomore Madison Mintenko and nearly edged her club teammate out for the win.

A school-record time of 1:37 and second place was hardly a disappointment.

"We had such a great group of kids who love to compete and push one another in practice every day," Doane said. "Our goal was to do better than fourth this year, and we did that. It started at the very first meet and grew from there."

Freshman Ivy Landrow was one of the standouts. She finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 200-yard freestyle to aid the Hawks.

The group added points, too, going from 240 at last year's meet to 346.5 this season.

"The encouragement from our coaches and teammates really pushed me," Landrow said. "Even other schools and swimmers were encouraging us, and it helped push all of us."

Cheyenne Mountain and Pine Creek stood on adjacent sides for the final team awards, but there wasn't animosity between the two teams.

As the Hawks were read off as runner-ups, the loudest cheers came from Pine Creek.

The two battling for first was a culmination of many things: a swimming scene in the area that connects, rather than antagonizes; a pair of club teammates in Bricker and Mintenko leading the way, and a shared love for one another.

It's the departure of the Hawks' senior, though, that will leave the biggest mark on the program.

"Caroline's fierce personality and leadership are contagious," Doane said. "Her energy at meets has pushed us and I'm so proud of everything she's accomplished here."