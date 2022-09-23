Big plays proved costly for Cheyenne Mountain on Friday as the Red-Tailed Hawks lost 49-12 to Denver South.
The Ravens got on the board quickly, scoring just 54 seconds into the game on a three-play drive. They forced a missed field goal on Cheyenne Mountain’s first drive and responded with a 94-yard touchdown pass from Joseph Capra to Rashad Caldwell.
Denver South then forced a punt and scored three plays into its ensuing drive.
The Ravens needed only seven offensive plays to hold a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.
Between Capra, Caldwell and a slew of other weapons, Denver South created a matchup that was hard to game plan for.
“It’s extremely hard,” Cheyenne Mountain coach Jay Saravis said. “This team is a lot better in person than I thought they were in film. I was very impressed with their speed.”
While they didn’t have the same big-play explosiveness as Denver South’s offense, the Red-Tailed Hawks moved the ball well in the first half. Quarterback Bruce Archambault and running back Zach Johnson did well leading the unit past midfield on the team’s first two drives.
But Cheyenne Mountain didn’t come away with points on either of the trips.
After the missed field goal on the first drive, back-to-back holding calls gave the Red-Tailed Hawks second and 31 before they eventually had to punt on their second drive.
“Penalties have been killing us,” Saravis said.
Cheyenne Mountain finally got on the board with 1:35 left in the second quarter when Archambault hit receiver Gabriel Lucas on a 23-yard touchdown haul on the run.
The Red-Tailed Hawks went into halftime with momentum, trailing 21-6.
But that didn’t carry into the third quarter. Cheyenne Mountain went three-and-out on its first drive of the second half before Denver South put together a two-play scoring drive.
The Ravens scored 28 unanswered points to send the game into running-clock mode. Cheyenne Mountain scored one last touchdown with 1:15 remaining when Archambault found Hayden Kuppenheimer on a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Capra, who is committed to Colorado School of Mines, was part of six of Denver South’s seven touchdowns, recording five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. His connection with the Ravens’ skilled backs and receivers hardly constantly moved the chains, as the offense punted just once.
“The quarterback is one of the best in the state,” Saravis said. “He was very impressive.”
Cheyenne Mountain falls to 3-2 with the loss. The Red-Tailed Hawks were riding a three-game winning streak before Friday’s loss.
Although it was a disappointing performance, Saravis doesn’t want his team to get discouraged. Denver South is 4-1 and ranked No. 9 in Class 4A.
The coach thinks there are lessons to be learned from the 37-point loss.
“My guys fight. They keep fighting and fighting and fighting,” Saravis said. “We’re close, but we’re not there yet. We just have to keep working hard to get there.”