There were two weeks from hell last year for Cheyenne Mountain.
As the Hawks readied for state, coach Tyler Seaney pushed them. Once they were on the edge, he pushed a little more — all without complaint from his team. They rode that preparation to a 2021 state title and continued the run Saturday with a team title at the Metro Wrestling Championships.
The culture of hard work is why a guy like 195-pound senior, Nico Gagliardi, has never stopped pushing for more titles. He won an individual title at Metros for the second time Saturday, joining fellow, now-two-time winners Brady Hankin (Woodland Park), Josiah Aldinger (Falcon) and Matthew Moore (Mesa Ridge).
"This title speaks to these kid's work ethic — they're willing to endure," Seaney said. "We can preach and put them through as hard of a workout as possible, but they have to step it up themselves too.
"This is a testament to that fortitude."
Mesa Ridge took home the title in 2020 on the back of a last-second reversal and win to overtake the Hawks.
This time around, they wanted to eliminate the stress.
After Pine Creek split the opening two title matches of the night — Griffin Rial falling by pin to Mesa Ridge's Damien Reyes and Sir Israel Pulido pinning Discovery Canyon's Trevor Culross — the Hawks were faced with a single-digit deficit and five wrestlers left to go.
All it was going to take was two wins, and the eight-plus possible points that come with it, to clinch the title.
Patrick Ransom won his bout with Mesa Ridge's Mickail Skeldum by decision, 7-3, setting up teammate Zach Johnson with a winning opportunity in a 160-pound matchup with Falcon's Joseph Lovato Bakke.
It took until the end of the third round, but Johnson's 8-4 decision proved to be the Hawks' final leg — making the Gagliardi win an individual bout, rather than one with looming team implications.
Johnson was forced to sit out the beginning portion of the season in quarantine. His clinching win served as both a reminder of how far he's come, but also how far Cheyenne Mountain has come.
"I think we just work so hard in the wrestling room," Johnson said. "The two weeks before state last year were the hardest of my life. I think that's what has led us to these titles
"And we're still getting healthy. Once we have a full team, we'll be ready for state."
Cheyenne Mountain represented one of four teams to bring home multiple individual titles alongside Falcon, Mesa Ridge and Vista Ridge. Of the four squads, three are ranked in OnTheMat's top-10 for 4A.
Discovery Canyon also received noteworthy hardware as the combo of Dominic and Mia Hargrove became the first brother-sister tandem to win individual titles. Both victories came by pin.
Seaney saw several things that could bode well for another state title run. Above all, his team's ability to capture every point possible — a necessity for winning titles — made the difference.
"The kids worked so hard to earn bonus points — to earn a major, to earn a tech, to earn a pin," Seaney said. "When you have a team mentality like that, you pick up so many points in a tournament.
"It's not about just getting the hand raised. We must just keep pushing. We've built a great tradition over the last few years of being in good shape and outlasting people."
The last two times the Hawks won Metros (2017 and 2019), they couldn't capture a state title. Pueblo East and Pueblo County overtook them, respectively.
This year, they're simply hoping the momentum doesn't stop, because the effort won't.
"We can't stop improving," Ransom said. "We're doing a great job in the practice room this year. We just have to keep on doing that and I think we can pull it off."
Final team standings
1. Cheyenne Mountain - 237.5
2. Pine Creek - 229
3. Falcon - 227
4. Mesa Ridge - 204
5. The Classical Academy - 155.5
6. Vista Ridge - 154.5
7. Discovery Canyon - 128
8. Palmer Ridge - 109
9. Fountain-Fort Carson - 105
10. Colorado Springs Christian School - 101.5
Individual area winners
106 - Damien Reyes, Mesa Ridge
113 - Sir Israel Pulido, Pine Creek
120 - Frankie Gallegos, Mesa Ridge
126 - Patrick Ransom, Cheyenne Mountain
132 - Dominic Hargrove, Discovery Canyon
138 - Brady Hankin, Woodland Park
145 - Tyler Valdez, Falcon
152 - Javani Majoor, Falcon
160 - Zach Johnson, Cheyenne Mountain
170 - Andrew Evans, Vista Ridge
182 - Max Coddington, Vista Ridge
195 - Nico Gagliardi, Cheyenne Mountain
220 - Josiah Aldinger, Falcon
285 - Matt Moore, Mesa Ridge