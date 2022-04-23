John Alvarez brought a lot of experience to Cheyenne Mountain boys' volleyball.
The Red-Tailed Hawks nabbed another, 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-17) win over Doherty Saturday, but it was the way in which they did it that spoke volumes.
Alvarez — through a family predicated on volleyball that included multiple gold-medal-winning uncles for the Cuban national team — has been taught many things. Above all, he's been told to simply be silent when there's nothing to be said.
When the Hawks were on the opposite side of a Spartan run, as they were once in the second set and again in the third, he didn't resort to a timeout. There's trust in the players he coaches every day, even after a loss to Discovery Canyon the night before — that defeat produced positives, as well.
"You ask a coach what their philosophy is, and I have different ones," Alvarez said. "My plan for my young players is different than my high schoolers and that's different than my plan for college.
"With these guys, it's about the athleticism and letting them play. I have a good mix of kids with experience and without. It's about repping it out and training in practice."
Every morning, the Hawks convene in the Cheyenne Mountain gym at 6 a.m. Sometimes they're greeted with donuts to liven the mood, and every time, they're expected to execute.
There isn't grandstanding or screaming, just lessons. Alvarez has coached girls' volleyball before, most recently at UCCS. Even now, he joins in to lead camps and help other coaches of both boys' and girls' volleyball.
Last season's 12-game slate was hardly a real season. Junior Kelel Nilsen, who's charged with setting up the Hawks' hitters, knows it. This time around, the fun is being had, and it's in part because of how the program operates.
"Last year, we didn't get a chance to do things properly," Nilsen said. "I love these guys and it's so fun. Coach trusts us because we've earned it. He's a coach and he's going to teach us, but we train to play the games and he trusts us."
When he needs to bounce an idea off someone, he leans to Cheyenne Mountain girls' head coach, Ellen Senf. She led the Hawks to a title game in the fall, so the collaboration doesn't just stop at Alvarez and the roster, it extends to a bevy of minds on the bench too.
In turn, they've racked up 17 wins and just five losses, setting the Hawks up to potentially host a regional playoff game.
Last year may not have been full-go, but Alvarez and company are making sure the details and fun are had in droves this year.
Even if it involves trusting silence.