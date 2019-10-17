PUEBLO • Don’t be fooled: All the fun and excitement of the state boys’ tennis tournament doesn’t just happen in the semifinals and finals.
Just ask Cheyenne Mountain’s Ollie Muhl.
The sophomore faced some serious competition Thursday, the first day of the Class 4A tournament at Pueblo City Tennis Complex. Though he won his two matches to advance to the state semifinals, he was challenged throughout the day.
His first match ended in a thrilling 6-2, 7-5 win over Dawson School’s Phil Geraghty. He followed that up with a 6-2, 6-0 triumph over George Washington’s Lucas Krambeck.
Muhl was part of a Cheyenne Mountain team that dominated in the first two rounds on the state’s biggest stage. He and the Indians’ other two singles competitors — No. 1 Joey Geisz and No. 2 Paul Jones — along with all four doubles teams are now just one win away from the finals.
In other words, they’re in good position to win it all.
The Indians had 21 points, followed by Mullen (18), Kent Denver (14) and Niwot (14). Colorado Academy captured the state title last year, and the Mustangs collected seven points after the first day.
The semifinals start at 9 a.m. Friday at the tennis complex. Championship matches will be held Saturday morning.
This feels like a potentially special year for Cheyenne Mountain, a sort of throwback to its glory days. Yes, the Indians have captured 16 state titles but their last one came in 2012.
And just three years ago, they had their worst state tournament run ever after finishing 16th.
However, the storied program seems to be on an upswing — highlighted by the fact that it finished third in the past two years. The Indians are feeling good about their chances this time around.
Last week, longtime coach Cheyenne Mountain Dave Adams said he believed his team should be “in the conversation” for a top finish.
And Thursday, the Indians showed that potential.
“All is going well so far,” Jones said after his 6-1, 6-1 triumph in the quarterfinals.
The Indians’ other semifinalists are in doubles play: No. 1 Lorenzo Pirocca/Carver Ward, No. 2 Robbie Metz/Jackson Miller, No. 3 Joseph Martensen/Miles Wagner and No. 4 Stephen Zhou/Tyler Blixt.
No other state participant advanced a full team to the semifinals.