PUEBLO — The concept seemed out of reach for Cheyenne Mountain boys' tennis coach Dave Adams. All his team needed was one point to capture the team title heading into the third and final day of the Class 4A state tournament.
Simply, he refused to believe it was possible.
Why? Let's go back to 2008, when the Indians lost the state title by a single point.
However, senior Paul Jones did Cheyenne Mountain a huge favor in just about an hour after the championship matches started Saturday morning. He convincingly beat Mullen's George Henry Hanzel 6-1, 6-2 in his No. 2 singles final to give the Indians the one victory they needed to secure the state team title at Pueblo City Park Tennis Complex.
It was the Indians' 17th state trophy and first since 2012.
Cheyenne Mountain won with 85 points, followed by Mullen (57) and Niwot (43). Kent Denver (37) and D'Evelyn (29) rounded out the top five, while Discovery Canyon placed ninth thanks to a few first-round wins.
"It feels like it's been so long since we've been in this position," Adams said. "We were very spoiled for a long time. I didn't think it'd ever happen again, at least not while I was coaching. For these guys, a lot of things had to go right for us."
The Indians have been on a steady incline lately, evident by their third-place state finishes the two previous years. Just three years ago, they placed 13th overall — believed to be one of their worst showings in program history.
On Saturday, the triumphs kept coming and coming.
Sophomore Ollie Muhl beat Niwot's Ben Nicknell 6-2, 7-6 to win the No. 3 singles title, while the Indians also had two state doubles team winners in No. 2 Robbie Metz/Jackson Miller and No. 3 Joseph Martensen/Miles Wagner. The Indians got three points each for those wins.
For Cheyenne Mountain senior Joey Geisz, he had his own reason to celebrate despite losing in the No. 1 singles final match. He handed Niwot's Neil Wilcox what is believed to be his first and only set loss this season before Wilcox came back and won 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
"It's great to end the drought with a state title," Geisz said. "I'd rather have a state title for the team than an individual title. I'm happier that I didn't get the title but my team did instead."
During their seven-year title drought, the Indians didn't qualify anyone to a championship round. This year, they went 4-1 in the finals.
Cheyenne Mountain had 69 points entering the last day, just ahead of Mullen (54). It was enough for the Indians to clinch a share of the state title, and all they needed was one point to claim it outright.
The celebration started early, thanks to Jones' win that gave the Indians three points. Then, more titles came. They even got two third-place finishes in doubles competition by No. 1 Lorenzo Pirocca/Carver Ward and No. 4 Stephen Zhou/Tyler Blixt — though Cheyenne Mountain didn't really need those extra four points.
The Indians also made sure Mullen wasn't going to pull off a miracle run. Cheyenne Mountain faced the Mustangs in three championship matches and came out victorious in each one; the state runners-up scored just three points on the final day.
"It was kind of a magical year for us because of how everything fell into place," Adams said.