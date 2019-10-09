Don't ask anyone within the Cheyenne Mountain boys' tennis program about how many regional titles the Indians have won. That's because the answer might not be totally accurate.
Long story short: It's a lot.
"It's funny," longtime Indians coach Dave Adams said, laughing. "They always ask me, and I don't know how many we've won over the years."
But for now, he finally submitted, let's say nearly 30.
The Indians captured another Region 6 championship in dominant fashion Wednesday, winning all three singles and four doubles finals.
Cheyenne Mountain led with 84 points, followed by Coronado (47), Air Academy (43) and Sand Creek (13). This and other regional tournaments across the state were moved up a day because of potential snowfall Thursday.
For Cheyenne Mountain, regional titles are simply a step toward its ultimate goal. That might explain why Adams and others have a hard time remembering how many they have won over the years.
The focus, it seems, is the state tournament.
And this year, Adams believes his team could be "contenders" again. His expectation is to finish in the top four at the Class 4A championship, held Oct. 17-19 at City Park Tennis Complex in Pueblo.
"Now we move onto the next level," Adams said. "Obviously, the state tournament is going to be a competitive situation. But for the first time in a long time, I feel like we're in the conversation."
Last year, Colorado Academy won with 95 points, followed by Niwot (71) and Cheyenne Mountain (45).
The Indians have won 16 state titles, with their last one in 2012. But in the past two years, they finished in the top three — considerably enough momentum to set up a potential breakthrough next week.
This year's squad is stacked with experience and talent, and it showed Wednesday.
No. 1 Joey Geisz, No. 2 Paul Jones and No. 3 Oliver Muhl each won their regional singles titles. So did the Cheyenne Mountain doubles teams: No. 1 Lorenzo Pirocca/Carver Ward, No. 2 Robbie Metz/Jackson Miller, No. 3 Joseph Martensen/Miles Wagner and No. 4 Tyler Blixt/Stephen Zhou.
One match stood out.
At No. 1 singles, Coronado's Reilly Fredell nearly forced a third set. Geisz easily captured the first set before Fredell shifted his play. It was a matchup that took nearly two hours to finish.
Ultimately, Geisz won 6-1, 7-6 (2).
"I always enjoy playing Joey," said Fredell, who qualified for next week's state tournament. "We played each other in regionals the last couple years, and I have nothing to lose going out there. I just enjoy the moment."