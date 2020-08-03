As most fall athletes remain on edge waiting for their go-ahead to start practice amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cheyenne Mountain boys’ golf team breathes a grateful sigh of relief.
Monday marked the first day of practice for high school boys’ golf teams across Colorado as one of just three fall sports that have received the green light to begin practice.
“Just like everything else you have a different appreciation for the things we are able to do right now, and we are excited to practice and play and we will see where that takes us,” said coach John Carricato.
The Colorado High School Activities Association has also approved softball and boys’ tennis to begin practice and competition next week. CHSAA is still waiting for approval from state health officials regarding its plan to resume the remaining fall sports.
Carricato, who has 31 players registered this season, said he has new athletes joining the team in 2020 as a precaution in case their typical fall sport is postponed. He said nearly half have varsity experience and could compete for the team’s top varsity spots.
“Competition is key, and that competition within the team is going to help them, and it’s going to help us down the road through the course of the season,” Carricato said.
Cheyenne Mountain will fill three varsity rosters, two JV squads and will give the remaining athletes the option to join a prep team at the Country Club of Colorado to continue building their skills.
The offseason, which has proven to be challenging for some sports, appears to have put Cheyenne Mountain in good position to improve on its fifth-place showing at the 4A state tournament last year.
“You don't want to count those chickens, but we are building off fifth last year and we had a bunch of young kids on that team,” Carricato said. “We never talk about outcomes with the players during the tourney or at the end, but let’s just say the expectation is high.”
A combination of Colorado’s warm spring, athletes' suddenly increased free time through COVID-19 shutdowns, and the ability to play while safely social distancing will prove to be important factors as Carricato puts his team together.
“I’ve been able to play a lot, especially through online school, I tried to play as much as I could. Now I’m excited to get back into tournaments,” said junior captain Campbell Grage. “But the pressure has definitely gone up a lot with more kids competing for fewer spots, so we will see what happens.”
Sophomore Kale Parthen, who competed at state as a freshman, said he feels a bit more comfortable now in his second season despite added pressure from new players.
“It’s actually kind of cool to see all the kids that play other sports who are coming here and get to experience playing golf,” Parthen said. “Hopefully they’ll stay now that they see how fun it is.”
The next two days will be important for varsity hopefuls as the team will compete in three straight days of qualifying rounds. The scores are then accumulated and analyzed by the coaching staff to create the first depth chart for the season before varsity teams first taste statewide competition Thursday during split-squad invitational appearances at the Broomfield and Denver Public School Invitationals.
“Both tournaments on Thursday will include all three classifications, and it gives us a barometer of where we are,” Carricato said. “Even though we are a 4A team, we consider ourselves one of the best teams in the state, so when we tee up, regardless of classification we are there to win.”