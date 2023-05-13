THORNTON • New coach, same result.

Under first-year coach Dominick Smith, Cheyenne Mountain won its second 4A boys swim and dive state title in a row on Saturday. The Red-Tailed Hawks logged 349 points, 33 ahead of second-place Silver Creek.

Former coach Kate Doane ended her tenure on a high note. And now Smith begins his the same way.

“It means a lot to the boys,” Smith said. “I was lucky to come into a situation where there was a lot of talent, and they put in the work.”

Cheyenne Mountain won two gold medals.

Senior Ethan Carr earned first place in the 50-yard freestyle. He broke 21 seconds in the event for the first time, finishing in 20.92 seconds.

He was also a part of the Red-Tailed Hawks’ gold-medal-winning 200-yard freestyle relay team and silvered in the 100-yard freestyle.

Carr, who didn’t medal at last year’s meet, said the taste of victory was even sweeter this time.

“It adds some sweetness to it, that’s for sure,” Carr said.

In addition to the two golds and Carr’s silver, strong finishes in other races helped them win the title.

Isaac Eilmes (500-yard freestyle) and Conner Trinidad (200-yard individual medley) each earned bronze medals. Junior Cardin Nguyen just missed the podium in the 100-yard butterfly, placing fourth, and the Red-Tailed Hawks’ 200-yard medley relay also earned fourth.

The depth is something that was a part of last year’s team, as well. The 2022 Red-Tailed Hawks won state without earning a single gold medal, collecting points in several events.

Increased swimming IQ allowed Cheyenne Mountain to continue its deep effort in 2023 while adding a couple of winners.

“We have a mixture of depth and talent,” Trinidad said. “Putting that together is unstoppable: You can’t beat that.”

Carr added, “It says that they know when they have to step up and how to step up. They’re all super-smart about how they race.”

Discovery Canyon earns most medals, finishes third

While Cheyenne Mountain finished first in the team standings, area foe Discovery Canyon stood on the podium more than anybody else.

The Thunder finished Saturday with nine medals: five gold, three silver and one bronze.

Senior Adam Pannell contributed to four of the Thunder’s five gold medals. He placed first individually in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly, in addition to his legs on DCC’s gold-winning relay teams (200-yard medley, 400-yard relay).

The other gold medal went to junior Gavin Sheyda, who set the 4A record in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:29.84.

Senior Taylor Wagner earned a pair of silver medals (500-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle), Sheyda got silver in the 200-yard freestyle and Avery Tresemer got bronze in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Even for Wagner, who said he wasn’t pleased with his swims, the senior enjoyed seeing DCC excel as a whole.

“It was great to see a lot of my friends have the best swims of their lives,” Wagner said.

The problem? DCC didn’t have as many swimmers as other top schools, so the Thunder finished third overall (308.5 points).

Cheyenne Mountain and Silver Creek each sent more kids to state than the Thunder, allowing them to collect more points, despite earning fewer medals.

Team hardware would’ve been nice, but the Thunder aren’t dwelling on their third-place finish.

“We weren’t really expecting it, going in,” Pannell said. “We have some really fast swimmers, but we don’t have the depth.”

Sheyda added, “State’s such a fun meet to be at. Just being with the guys and throwing down is really fun.”

Despite Cheyenne Mountain winning the team crown, Trinidad gave props to his competitors.

“In my opinion, I feel like DCC truly won this meet,” Trinidad said. “They were the true winners.”

Air Academy finishes just outside top five

A handful of other Pikes Peak Region swimmers reached the podium on Saturday.

Air Academy’s Henry Stockton collected two medals: bronze in the 200-yard freestyle and bronze in the 100-yard freestyle. The Kadets also got bronze in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

As a team, Air Academy finished sixth.

Behind the Kadets, Coronado was next from the area in 19th place with 54 points.

Four area athletes advance to diving finals

Four Pikes Peak region athletes competed in 1-meter diving, and all four of them made it to the event’s finals. Those four divers were Ryder Creal of Air Academy, Laydien Dominguez of Widefield, Sam Wright of Widefield and Alex Winslow of Palmer.

Creal posted the highest score of the four with a 407.90 final score, good enough for 12th place. Dominguez placed 13th, Wright got 15th and Winslow placed 19th.

Evergreen’s Carson Harrington won easily. The sophomore recorded a total score of 580.85, more than 70 points ahead of the second-place finisher.