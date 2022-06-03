Cheyenne Mountain didn't hesitate to get on track after the Red-Tailed Hawks sat through a lengthy delay before the game finally began on Friday.
Senior Denton Damgaard sent a ball high over the right-centerfield wall at the Vibes Stadium to quickly put the team up 3-0 in the first inning.
Erie struggled to overcome that early advantage. And Hawks junior pitcher Ben Myers came through when the team needed him most in a 9-2 win over the Tigers to advance to 4A baseball's final day against Ponderosa.
Tigers' junior Sam Stem was the hitter who ended up with a triple on the play as the ball just missed bypassing the yellow barrier.
Another single failed to score him as Myers reared back and battled aggression with similar vigor, escaping the inning with a strikeout and two flyouts.
"I just wanted to throw over the plate, because I trust my defense," Myers said. "When he hit it, I just tried to throw as hard as I could, and it fueled every pitch after that."
Myers finished one out short of the complete-game shutout due to pitch-count limits, but struck out eight Tigers and allowed just seven hits. And best of all, to coach Mark Swope, he didn't walk anyone.
"It's like his pulse rate never increases," Swope said. "These guys know what this tournament is. They've thrown enough innings to know how big it is to go deep in a game when you're possibly playing three games.
"If you don't, you won't make it through. He was as good as I've seen him in a long time."
During the delay, the Hawks didn't talk about baseball. The players came together, but the topics were as far-ranging — anything to keep a day that started with 11 a.m. batting practice at Cheyenne Mountain from feeling any longer.
Both teams were at risk of starting the game in a slumber, but junior Jace Eslinger nixed the thought fast with a triple before Damgaard's long ball. It was part of two hits for the third-year slugger who also drove in two runs.
Those three runs held as Myers battled through traffic, allowing the team to eventually tack on six more in the fifth and sixth frames.
Now, a familiar opponent awaits the Hawks in Ponderosa.
The Mustangs topped Cheyenne Mountain, 6-5 in the second round of last year's tournament on their way to winning the 4A title. This year, it was a 13-8 win in the same round.
As the lone, flawless team left, the Hawks will have to upend Ponderosa twice in one day, starting with an 11 a.m. matchup Saturday, and for the locals, hopefully ending with a win in the 1:30 p.m. game.