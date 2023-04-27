The baseball pipeline at Cheyenne Mountain isn't drying out anytime soon.

Denton Damgaard left a mammoth hole behind the plate when he graduated after a stellar senior season. Then-juniors Max O'Neil and Ben Myers were slated to come back on the mound, but the final destination for their pitches was unknown.

Enter sophomore Nate Glad. He once again handled things behind the plate, and senior Jace Eslinger continued his own rise this season with a three-run home run as part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate in the Red-Tailed Hawks' 11-3 win over Lewis-Palmer at home on Thursday.

It ensured a season split between arguably the area's two best clubs this season after the Rangers took game one on Monday, 14-11.

"Denton graduated, and it was a huge loss, but I knew we had a good group coming back," Cheyenne Mountain coach Mark Swope said. "These guys work really hard. We work throughout the year and these guys really put in everything they have. To have a kid like Nate come out of nowhere and be solid for us has been great."

O'Neil has even had to carry more weight than expected this season.

Myers injured his throwing arm in the team's opening tournament while swinging a bat, and has only been able to ramp back up recently and stretch out in time for the postseason.

Ponderosa took it to the Hawks last year, riding the long ball to a state title before being moved up a classification this season. The Hawks bats made some noise against the Rangers.

The Hawks batted around in the first inning and hung five runs on Lewis-Palmer senior Caleb Pepper. Just eight days ago, Pepper tossed a complete game against Palmer Ridge on just 73 pitches.

In his five innings on Thursday, the Hawks ballooned the total to 102 before he was pulled. After a loss earlier in the week, Cheyenne Mountain knew it would have to hit.

It was all about knowing when to hit, not just how.

"It's all about staying within ourselves," Eslinger said. "We know exactly what Max is going to do when he's on the mound, so it's just about us giving him that support."

O'Neil did just that in his 6⅓ innings on the mound. He allowed three earned runs but struck out 10. He also put together a pair of hits in four chances.

All the teams praying for Cheyenne Mountain to fall have been disappointed this season. With the way the pipeline works in the program and the culture of work that's been built, that doesn't figure to change anytime soon.