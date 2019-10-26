Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Erik LeRoux jumped 11 spots from his freshman year and finished third in Saturday’s Class 4A State Cross Country Championships at Norris-Penrose Event Center.
LeRoux’s 15-minute, 50.3-second finish was bested by only Niwot’s Cruz Culpepper, who set a state meet record in 15:36.1, and Thompson Valley’s Dylan Schubert (15:48.5).
LeRoux’s finish helped the Indians place third in the team standings with 156 points. Nick Huger (16:46.4), Enzo Knapp (17:15.4), Cedar Collins (17:16.8) and Austin Smith (17:27.0) all finished in the top 50 amongst team runners.
Air Academy’s Matthew Mettler (16:05.9) and Matthew Storer (16:23.5) finished 6th and 10th, respectively, to lead the Kadets to a fourth-place finish, six points back of the Indians.
Hans Larson was 15th in 16:35.0 to lead Palmer Ridge to fifth in the team standings with 185 points.
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Despite not placing a runner on the Class 4A girls’ podium, Air Academy earned a third-place team finish for the second year in a row thanks to a stacked middle pack.
Sophomore Ella Chura was the top Air Academy finisher placing 15th with a time of 19:16, followed by a flock of Kadets finishing in 23rd, 26th and 27th. Dylan Teeples (23rd), Tatum Miller (26th) and Zoe Lachnidt (27th) rounded out the Air Academy scoring.
Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Hope Stark was the area’s top individual finisher, placing seventh with a time of 18:46.
Niwot took gold in the 4A team titles with 37 points thanks to three runners finishing in the top 10. Battle Mountain followed in second with 71 points with two finishers in the top 10.
Palmer Ridge placed fifth in the team scores with 156 points with freshman Jocelyn Millican placing 12th overall with a time of 19:03.
CLASS 2A BOYS
Ellicott’s JJ Juarez placed fourth with a time of 16:50.5, followed by St. Mary’s Dylan Brush, who snuck into the top 10 with a final time of 17:28.
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Colorado Springs School senior Kate Griffin finished first among area runners in the 2A girls’ race, just missing the podium in 12th place with a time of 21:16.0.