Four years ago, Luke McAllister stood on the sideline at Falcon Stadium, helping signal plays to then-quarterback Ty Evans as the Bears claimed the program’s first state championship.
It was a defining moment for McAllister, who yearned for his chance to play for a state title.
“I saw the passion (Ty) had for the game and for the team, and how he left everything out there on the field,” McAllister said. “As a younger guy that put something in me. I wanted to be that guy and the guy who can go out there and win.”
Flash forward three years, and McAllister, standing a few inches taller, earned the title-game MVP trophy after Palmer Ridge’s third-consecutive Class 3A championship.
And now, he’ll help them challenge for a fourth.
McAllister and the Bears hit the field at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl Stadium at 6 p.m. Friday in the program’s fourth consecutive title game, this time battling for the 4A crown against 2018 champion Loveland.
The week of preparation was much different four years ago for Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford. In the week leading up to the 2017 title game, Palmer Ridge scrambled to find a bigger location than their home field at Don Breese Stadium due to a CHSAA rule stating championship sites must accommodate a seating capacity equal to or greater than 5,000 spectators.
Quite a difference four years can make. This year due to the pandemic, parents have petitioned to allow two spectators per athlete - and were granted just 75 tickets per team.
“The thing I remember about 2017 was a lot of stress and anxiety going into the game,” Pulford said, comparing that week to water skiing for the first time - and ending up with the whole lake up your nose. “But as soon as the game started it was peaceful and calm, and I felt like I was where I belong.”
Seniors Keleen O’Connor and Marcellus Reed were also on the sideline in 2017, when just a year before, they thought competing for a state championship was the holy grail.
Little did they know they’d have an opportunity to win four.
“This would be a dream for me and the guys who have been so close for so long,” Reed said. “I remember talking in the locker room in 8th grade with Keleen, Kanoa (Clemons) and Luke about going to Palmer Ridge, and maybe we can win a state championship. And to be competing for a fourth one this year is crazy, I never would have thought it would happen.”
Reed and O’Connor both recall a tearful pregame speech by 2018 graduate Cory Mclellan prior to the 2017 title game that has stuck with them throughout their career.
“He told us a story about an overtime loss to Windsor. He was crying and really emotional, and I always kind of remembered that,” O’Connor said. “I remember thinking I never want to go through that, and I feel like that kind of drove me.”
Reed said he makes a point to pass down a piece of advice that Mclellan gave to him as a freshman - to cherish every moment.
“Time goes by fast and you can’t get it back,” Reed said. “So I tell that to the younger guys. One day this will be over, and not every season or every game is promised, so you have to cherish it.”
Leaders among the class of 2021 were shaped by the classes before them, and have taken the responsibility to pass along that same competitive fire to the next in line.
“I think in many ways they’ve already done that,” Pulford said. “There’s a little bit of that ‘it’ factor that has already been passed on to our freshmen. I think that regardless of the outcome (Friday), or the last four years, the work ethic and competitive edge, and who we are at Palmer Ridge is growing stronger, and it’s highly contagious and these seniors are a big reason for that.”
O’Connor has made it a point to build relationships with his younger teammates, like upperclassmen did for him. He said he wanted to be the senior that the underclassmen could come to, and encourages them to have fun.
“Even at our practice last night, we were sitting out there in 15 degrees, freezing cold. It sucked. But looking back I will remember it being a good time,” O’Connor said. “I just tell them to try to enjoy every moment because it goes by so quick. I can’t even believe I’m a senior.”
O’Connor’s attitude, adopted by the rest of the class of 2021, has been a catalyst in creating an incomparable family bond this season.
“This is the closest our team has ever been, we have so much love for each other,” McAllister said. “We are all looking to the person right or left, knowing that we have each other’s backs. We know we are going out to fight in the last one, and we know this one is going to be tough. But I also know for a fact these seniors aren't going out without a fight.”