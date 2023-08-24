Down 12 points at halftime, Palmer Ridge allowed Montrose to control Thursday’s game early.

The visiting Redhawks scored three touchdowns on all three of their methodical drives in the first half. Palmer Ridge’s offense wasn’t on the field for much of the first half, and as a result, the Bears trailed.

But once Palmer Ridge switched to its own pace after halftime, the Bears pushed ahead. They scored back-to-back touchdowns to open the third quarter, helping them win 28-27.

“We fought through,” junior quarterback Derek Hester said. “I love adversity. I love playing from behind.”

Early on, Montrose’s veer offense caused problems for Palmer Ridge.

That offensive style, similar to the triple option, allowed the Redhawks to gain several yards on almost every play of the first half. Their first drive took seven minutes and ended with a touchdown. Their second and third drives were also a few minutes each and ended in the end zone.

Palmer Ridge had only one answer to that methodical style in the first half when Hester scored on a quarterback keeper. That was one of only two Palmer Ridge possessions before the intermission.

“Unfortunately, we gave up points in the first half, and it took halftime to make some adjustments,” Palmer Ridge coach Zach Carlton said. “Our guys bought into it and executed well, like we asked them to.”

It was a new Palmer Ridge team once the Bears returned. They went down the field and scored on a quick drive, capped off by a Hester rushing touchdown, to cut the deficit to 19-14.

Then, the Bears got their first defensive stop of the game. They answered that with another Hester TD on a keeper.

All of the sudden, Palmer Ridge had the lead, and it turned into a back-and-forth game.

“I think I got in that flow state,” Hester said. “I felt like they couldn’t guard us.”

Montrose used another lengthy drive to reclaim the lead. Palmer Ridge followed up with a scoring drive of its own, ending with a Hester pass to junior receiver Jimmer Weir.

On Montrose’s ensuing drive, the Bears forced and recovered a fumble. But Palmer Ridge went three and out and missed a field-goal attempt.

Montrose had a chance for a game-winning drive with 2:13 remaining — and all Carlton could think about was last year.

The first-year head coach and former defensive coordinator remembered how his defense stopped the Redhawks at the goal line on the final drive in 2022, allowing Palmer Ridge to win 35-28 in Week 1.

“(I was) definitely thinking about that as the clock was ticking down,” Carlton said.

This time, Montrose didn’t get to the goal line. Palmer Ridge forced a turnover on downs to clinch its one-point win.

The win, Carlton’s first as head coach, is a big one. Montrose reached the 4A quarterfinals in 2022 before falling to Loveland.

Palmer Ridge coaches and players alike see the value of Thursday’s gritty season opener.

“I think it’s great for our guys to compete with the best in the state right off the bat,” Carlton said. “Montrose is a really good team. We still have a long way to go with this program, but it’s a great first step.”

Hester said, “We got a great test in Game 1, and we came out on top. I love it.”