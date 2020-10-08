The last eight months of uncertainty have provided a whirlwind of emotions for football fans, players and coaches, but perhaps none more so than the Pikes Peak region’s two "defending" state champions: Pine Creek and Palmer Ridge.
Last December the Pikes Peak region brought home two championship trophies for the first time since 2013. Pine Creek earned its fourth 4A title in six years, while Palmer Ridge defended its 3A championship for the thirds straight season.
As we all adapt to a "new normal," the area’s top football programs are doing the same, taking this shortened 2020 season as an opportunity to solidify their status among the state’s best.
Champion Check-In: Pine Creek Eagles
Pine Creek isn’t defending a trophy this year, but what it means to be an Eagle, and to compete with ferocity.
“What we are defending is the name of Pine Creek,” Miller said. “And that legacy and that pride of going out and playing as hard as we possibly can and being extremely physical. And that is what we are asking these guys to step up and do. Step up to the standard, not the trophy.”
While every team is surely grateful to play this season, Pine Creek has a little more reason to be thankful to be hitting the field Friday, as their original Week 1 opponent, Castle View, was forced to cancel due to a team quarantine. The athletic department scrambled over the weekend to find an opponent, finding Ralston Valley, which also had its Week 1 opponent cancel.
The Mustangs were 4A state semi finalist last year. But according to Miller, they're in the same boat as Pine Creek after graduating a large, talented senior class.
Pine Creek will look to replace eight defensive and 10 offensive starters from the team’s 2019 title run.
For now, Pine Creek will have two players commanding the offense in junior JoJo Roy and senior Caden Bellew. Roy, who is also the team’s best corner, according to Miller, will split reps with Bellew as they manage Roy’s reps on both sides of the ball in the opener. Roy threw for 242 yards and a touchdown last year as a backup for two-year starter Gavin Herberg. Bellew threw for more than 700 yards and six touchdowns with Cheyenne Mountain as a junior.
Pine Creek’s top returner is senior Beau Freyler, who collected more than 20 Division I offers in the offseason, following his stunning junior season. Last year he led Pine Creek with 73 tackles and three interceptions, and is the team’s top returning receiver with 108 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Gavin Wetzel also returns after pulling down 53 tackles as a sophomore.
“We have to get these guys going and the expectation is we don't miss a beat,” Miller said. “A lot of these guys have spent four years in this program for this moment, so it’s time to go.”
Following the Eagles’ Week 1 matchup Pine Creek will dive into a conference slate of 5A teams as they are introduced to a ‘mixed 5A league,’ but will have the opportunity to compete in the 4A postseason.
Pine Creek’s sustained success locally and at the 4A state level led to some calling for the Eagles to play a 5A schedule.
“I think a lot of teams want a piece of us, and I think on the flipside we really want to prove ourselves,” Miller said. “It motivates me personally. It’s something that I'm excited about and our kids are excited also. They’re ready for it and we will see how we do as a program.”
Champion Check-In: Palmer Ridge Bears
The three-time 3A champion Palmer Ridge won’t be defending its 3A title this year as they move up to 4A. But like Pine Creek, the Bears are prepared to defend their reputation among a new class of opponents.
Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford described this unprecedented 2020 season as if his program is in a valley, surrounded by mountains of opportunity.
“In a valley is where growth happens,” Pulford said. “We are all going to be in valleys at some point of our life, but staying there isn’t the goal. Once you’re done growing in the valley, it’s time to lace up your cleats and get climbing.”
This season’s climb, both figuratively and literally, will be the program’s first taste of 4A league competition against Western Slope teams. The Bears will travel more than 1,280 miles between their three away contests, including two trips to the Western Slope. Their first test will be Friday on the road against Golden.
“We still want to be who we are and play Palmer Ridge football,” Pulford said. “We feel strongly in the identity we’ve created, and we’ve stayed consistent with that. Our expectations very much establish who we are and what we do. We will adjust when we have to, and if a 4A state championship is a byproduct of what we have in place, that is awesome.”
Palmer Ridge returns a strong group of playmakers on both sides of the ball, led by second-year starter and Colorado State commit Luke McAllister, who last year threw for more than 2,600 yards and 28 touchdowns. While McAllister lost his top receiver, Deuce Roberson, who also holds the state record in career receiving yards, he will return Boise State commit Kaden Dudley and junior receiver Anthony Costanzo. They will compete behind an offensive line led by 6-foot-7, 220-pound junior Connor Jones, who has received at least six Division I offers.
The Palmer Ridge defense is also in good shape following the graduation of some top players in 2020. The Bears’ leading tacklers Saxon Wright and Kaleen O’Connor return after combining for more than 265 tackles their junior season. Marcellus Reed also returns to the Palmer Ridge backfield after pulling down six interceptions last year.
Pulford said he likes the ‘sense of urgency’ he sees from his players, especially the senior class.
“They now see we only have six weeks and the margin for error has shrunk, so we have to focus on every single rep and go 1-0 every week,” Pulford said. “All we are thinking about is going 1-0 this week and 1% better every day. If we focus on that, we are confident the big things will take care of themselves.”