Some adversity, you just can't manufacture.
So, when Canon City failed to score in the first 10-plus minutes of its 43-22 win over Palmer, coach Dan Heath cracked a small smile.
It took until the 4:20 mark of the second quarter, but then the Tiger offense was rolling. In the next 60 seconds after their first bucket, they scored seven more points.
"We needed a calming presence on the floor," Heath said. "We struck the balance, it just took us a quarter to get there. As a coach, you love games like this — when adversity comes up naturally.
"You get to see how the team responds."
Senior Madelyn Ley proved to be that force, elbow bandage and all.
From the lead guard spot, she began to facilitate the offense even more — switching to different positions through Heath's direction.
She finished with eight points, but four came in the second-quarter outburst. Her teammates, fellow seniors Emily Till (10) and Sydney Baxter (10) scored in double digits to buoy the scoring as the game went on.
"I just wanted to calm every single player down," Ley said. "If one player is out, then that's what we need to work at. We have to keep ourselves calm, stay patient and find the right shot — the score will take care of itself."
The Tigers did just that.
Out of the half, they scored on three consecutive positions, with all three makes coming inside. The same baby hook and spin move Till was doing early on started to fall.
All the while, the Tiger defense never relented.
To its credit, Canon City only allowed seven points in the first quarter. In the second, they held Palmer scoreless for six-plus minutes before the Terrors went on a small run to end the stanza.
Through all the offensive woes, the Tigers didn't allow a double-digit quarter. Of Palmer's 22 points, 13 came from the hand of junior Alyssa Rodriguez-Trujillo who sank three more deep balls Tuesday. She's up to 64 made 3-pointers through 13 games.
"Our defense is excellent, and it's something that's unique about us," Till said. "When our offense isn't working, our defense is. We work hard there so that we can get easy baskets on the other end."
The last five games have all been wins for the Tigers. Their 13-2 record is one of the classification's best, and a playoff push is now starting to take precedent.
There's only a month left, and Heath wants his team to keep improving.
"We need to dictate through our offense better and get into a mental state where we can calmly execute plays," Heath said. "We're still working on that and we're a team that hasn't peaked yet.
"We're striving to peak at the right time."
