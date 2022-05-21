LAKEWOOD - It was as though the bar was, in advance, thanking Johnathan Mikita for his service.
The Calhan senior, in spectacular fashion, brushed the bar on his final attempt at 13-foot-11. The bar bounced several times on the standard but did not fall, and Mikita clinched a state title at the state track and field championships at Jeffco Stadium.
The victory for Mikita came a day before he is to ship out to join the Marines, reporting in San Diego for boot camp on Monday.
“My heart stopped when I saw that bar rocking,” Mikita said.
And when it stayed in its place?
“I felt like the world.”
By converting at 13-11, Mikita clinched the 2A championship, topping Ron Shaw of Wray and the best-ever mark of his older brother, Mikey Mikita. Johnathan then moved the bar up to 14-foot-0.5 and cleared that, too. His best height this year prior to state had been 13-6, which made him the favorite in the event.
Pole vault has long been a family endeavor. Johnathan’s father had participated in the event in high school and built a pit in the family’s barn so his boys could train. Johnathan remembers jumping since at least age 10.
In high school he had made the podium each year, but only this year did he finish on top.
It was as good a sendoff as he could have imagined.
“It’s amazing,” Mikita said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more.”