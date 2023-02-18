There’s something pure about a tournament that pits the best individuals against each other, size of school be darned.

That’s what the girls’ state wrestling tournament – which competes without splitting into classifications – provides, and that’s what made Saturday’s title all the more special for Calhan’s Taylor Knox.

“Competing with Eaglecrest or Chatfield is a big thing because they’re 5A schools with thousands of kids who go to their school,” Knox said. “I see the same 15 kids every day in the hallway.

“So it means a lot to me because when I go back to my hometown, I see all those little kids in the hallway and they look up to me and they’re like, I want to be this person. So it means a lot for me to bring that back home to them.”

Knox won her second state title, with this one to pair with one captured as a sophomore when the event was downsized by COVID-19 and held in Pueblo.

Her Calhan teammate, Ciara Monger, won her third state title with a pin against Riverdale Ridge’s Natasha Kuberski in the 235-pound weight class.

The pair helped Calhan to a seventh-place finish as a team, and again, that’s across the entire state with teams all lumped into one category.

For Knox, the win came 3-2 in the ultimate tiebreaker against her rival Blythe Cayko of Eaglecrest, her foe in three consecutive state title matches. It’s a head-to-head rivalry that wouldn’t exist if classifications split the teams into divisions by enrollment. But it added to the thrill of the night.

“I had so many people this week come up to me and say they couldn’t wait to see me and Blythe wrestle,” Knox said. “It was this build-up of emotions.”