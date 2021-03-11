Calhan’s Ciara Monger and Taylor Knox have been sparring partners since they were 4 years old. So, it was only fitting that the two won their first state championships alongside each other.
Thursday night, Monger battled for the 215-pound girls’ wrestling state championship, while just one mat over, Knox was wrestling for a 185-pound title.
Monger, a freshman, wasted no time on the mat in her first state championship. She earned a first-round win in 37 seconds before taking her semifinal opponent to her back in 47 seconds. Monger capped her undefeated season with a pin in 1:25 for the state championship.
“It’s just an amazing feeling to work hard all of these years and finally push through and make it count, and now I have three years to go,” Monger said.
Knox earned a 12-1 major decision in the first round before eking out a 3-0 win to earn a spot in the state championship bout. The sophomore pinned Fort Lupton’s Anastyn Livesay in 3:52 for the title.
“We started together, and now we are here and we won state together,” Knox said. “That’s pretty awesome. We are the only partners we’ve ever had, but it’s really great that we got to have this experience together.”
Knox’s father, Travis, resurrected the Calhan wrestling program in the 1990s, Knox said, and coached her and Monger through youth wrestling before joining the high school team.
“Taylor’s dad was my wrestling coach back in the day, so it has been really awesome to be able to have a community in wrestling,” said Calhan coach Jimmy Cochran, “and to have a sport like this to bring us together and keep rolling generation after generation.”
Calhan had three athletes qualify for the state tournament, and by bringing home two championships and a fourth-place finish by senior Samantha Krause-Mahan, the Bulldogs finished third in the team standings. Just three points shy of bringing home a second-place trophy.
“From K through 12 there are only 400 kids in our entire school, so it’s a pretty big deal for us to be able to step up and do something like this. It means a lot for us,” Cochran said.
Monger and Knox grew up wrestling boys. But Thursday marked the start of a new era in Colorado wrestling — the first-ever Colorado High School Activities Association girls’ wrestling state championship.
“To have a medal and a chance to compete in an all-girls sport is amazing,” Monger said. “I’ve been wrestling boys my whole life, and it’s finally something different to give girls so we’re not just going against boys and to give us a chance.”
Pikes Peak region brings home 14 state medals
Mesa Ridge sophomore Alexsys Jacquez placed third at 118 pounds. She rebounded after a first-round loss to Legacy’s Cordey Mallo and wrestled back to the third-place match — to meet Mallo again. Jacquez earned a 10-5 decision over Mallo for a bronze medal.
Doherty’s Sarah Savidge fell in a 9-3 decision in the 127-pound championship, meeting rival Savannah Cosme for the third time this year.
Cosme defeated Savidge a week ago for the region championship, and again for the state title. Both juniors, the rivalry is expected to continue into next year.
Dakotah Livermore of Vista Ridge took fifth at 127 pounds, pinning her opponent, Daisy Gonzalez Riverdale Ridge in 4:17.
At 100 pounds Doherty’s Candice Brickell placed sixth. Adrianna Lopez placed fourth at 111 pounds and Lewis-Palmer's Shenin Steele placed sixth at 188 pounds.
Calhan’s Samantha Krause-Mahan placed fourth at 136 pounds and Doherty’s Victoria Guinard placed sixth.
At 147 pounds Palmer Ridge’s Aspen Barber battled to the state title match, but fell to Kierstin Myers of Olathe in a 10-6 decision. Alison Evans of Mesa Ridge placed third, defeating Isabel Delgado of Pourde 9-4.
At 215 pounds Vista Ridge senior McKenna Reynolds placed third with a consolation win over Stefania Jaramillo of Far Northeast in a close 3-2 decision.