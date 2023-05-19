LAKEWOOD - Wyatt Turner's jumps Friday mirrored his preparation for the state championship at Jeffco Stadium.

He simply rose above.

The Cañon City junior had the fourth-highest jump heading into the 4A boys' high jump finals Friday. But he left with the best at 6-feet, 5-inches and a state title.

"I'm elated. I'm super excited," he said after the victory. "I came here not feeling the greatest, my knees were hurting, my ankles were hurting. I had all these problems, but overcoming adversity like this and winning state, when it was so unexpected, just makes me so happy. I haven't quite had a feeling like this in a while."

Turner, who stands at an astounding 6-feet, 9-inches, cleared the 6-foot, 6-inch bar and dethroned defending champion Antoni Smith, a senior from Cheyenne Mountain.

As he completed the jump, he looked over to his mother who shared in the celebration.

"I saw her raising her hands. She put a little heart up with her hands. I was so happy," he said. "She didn't expect it. I didn't expect it. It's just exciting."

Turner, who said he already holds the school record in the high jump, attempted to set a new personal and school best at 6-feet, 7-inches, but was unsuccessful after three attempts.

Turner said he nursed his body back to health the past two weeks, watching what he ate and drinking only water in order to treat his ankles, knees and back.

His coaches also had to overcome some adversity with the usual jumping coach missing the event due to a family emergency. In her stead, Turner said a sprints coach, who just came aboard this season as a volunteer, filled in.

"She came here, she filmed me jumping so I could kind of analyze myself. So it just means the world that she's here. I don't think I could have done that without her," Turner said.