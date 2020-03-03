The Class 4A girls’ basketball bracket was all chalk Tuesday afternoon before No. 16 Cañon City brought its erasers to the east side of Colorado Springs.
The Sweet 16 featured seeds 1 through 16, but the Great 8 will have at least one double-digit seed after the Tigers (20-4) knocked off No. 1 Sand Creek, 69-55, on the Scorpions’ home floor.
The visitors wiped off the top seed from the bracket behind a 2-3 defense that crowded driving lanes and a couple of ball handlers in Kate Tedquist and Mady Ley, who proved capable of handling Sand Creek’s pressure defense.
“They were fabulous with that,” Cañon City coach Dan Heath said.
On multiple occasions, Tedquist would continue her drive all the way to the basket, finishing with a game-high 20 points on a series of drives, which included a pair of three-point plays.
“We just had to keep our cool,” Tedquist said. “They played great defense, but we have been practicing all season for high pressure just like this. I think we were pretty ready and knew what we had to do after a few plays.”
Ley added 12 points, as did Emily Till, while Jerika Moore finished with 11.
Nikki Derrell and Krystina Hagood led Sand Creek with 13 points apiece. Hagood’s final two buckets put her over 1,000 for her career, which started at James Irwin, ended at Sand Creek and included her sitting out a semester due to transfer rules.
“I was like ‘dang, am I going to get it?’ but it feels really good,” Hagood said.
Derrell scored 11 of her 13 points in the first quarter, including a trio of 3-pointers. Sand Creek hit four of its seven 3-pointers in the first quarter before going cold, despite some quality looks.
“If you can make 10 or 13 3-pointers without pressure, then you deserve to win the game,” Heath said. “But we’re not giving you the layups.”
After the second quarter started tied at 19, Cañon City won the second and the third quarters by a combined 34-16 margin by taking care of the ball and sticking to its defensive game plan.
“They girls believed the whole time that they could do this,” Heath said. “They knew what they needed to do. They were prepared.”
Sand Creek made things interesting with a full-court, man-to-man press, pulling within 11 with 3:20 to play, but Moore, Tedquist and Ley punched their ticket to the Great 8 by handling the pressure and hitting free throws.
“As little kids, we’ve dreamt of going as far as we can,” Ley said. “Last year, when we got stopped in the Sweet 16, we were kind of bummed, but this year, it just fired us (up) to come back.”
Sand Creek coach Payden Goldberg hopes her team can do the same next year with only two seniors on the roster.
“They had a special season, and we’re young and ready to come back next year,” Goldberg said after finishing the year 23-2. “Now, we know what it takes, and they have that taste in their mouth.”
It’s unclear what disappointing losses taste like, but it’s not chalky.
“All the seeds held,” Heath said. “Until now.”