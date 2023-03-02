DENVER — Cañon City ran into one of the state's buzz saws on Thursday.

No. 3 Durango came in with back-to-back playoff wins in which it allowed less than 40 points in each. The trend continued in the 5A quarterfinals as the Tigers fell 49-25 to end their season.

An 18-3 run proved to be all the higher seed needed in the win. Durango held Cañon City to single-digit scoring in each of the four quarters, including a closeout frame in which it allowed just four points.

Senior Zoe Kies led the way with 11 points, but struggled to find support from her team — a roster made up of just two seniors and six underclassmen scattered around a junior class.

For Durango, it was senior Mason Rowland leading the way with a game-high 24 points and a perfect 8-for-8 mark from the free-throw line.

Durango will advance to face No. 2 Roosevelt, which knocked out Air Academy in Thursday's action. No. 8 Glenwood Springs is the lowest seed left in the 5A field.