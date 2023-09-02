Pat Bloemen made his Cañon City football players do math at halftime.

No, not the kind involving numbers, but a formula the coach developed to help players respond in difficult situations.

The equation worked as the Tigers solved their first-half woes and scored 21 points in the final 24 minutes to defeat the Liberty Lancers 23-12 on Saturday at District 20 Stadium.

“One of the big things with our program is E plus R equals O,” Bloemen said. “An event is going to happen. What’s your response to that event? That will determine an outcome. We challenged them to find every play as an event. Then we asked, ‘What will be your response?’ If you respond positively, more often than not, the outcome will be what you wanted.”

The Tigers managed just two points in the first half, a safety after an intentional grounding call on Liberty in their own end zone.

Liberty (0-2) took a 6-2 lead after Chris Hunter took a carry 20 yards up the gut with 2:26 left in the half.

Cañon City moved the ball up field multiple times before drives stalled or turnovers occurred.

“We were having a hard time picking up our blocks and we were focused on how we should have been,” said Cañon City’s Matthew Harms. “We weren’t seeing holes and we were making the wrong reads. Just simple mistakes we needed to fix at halftime.”

The Tigers amended their struggles 76 seconds into the third quarter, with their first touchdown of the contest.

After Noah Pavlicek recovered a fumble with 11:18 on the clock, Harms carried the ball 15 yards to give the Tigers a 9-6 lead with 10:44 left in the third.

“At first I didn’t think I was going to catch the pitch,” Harms said. “Then I saw the gates of heaven open and I started running.”

Marcus Lipari’s legs allowed the Tigers’ to build their lead to 16-6 near the end of the third after the quarterback shook free of the Lancers’ defense.

Lipari capped Cañon City’s 80-yard drive with the senior dodging the defense and breaking free of a tackle on a 42-yard dash to pay dirt with 44 seconds left in the third.

“After that score, we realized we could beat Liberty if we just locked in and did what we needed to do,” Lipari said. “Everyone made their blocks on that play and everyone did what they needed to do. I just followed and it worked.”

The Lancers and Tigers traded touchdowns in the fourth with Dylan Kerr scoring on an 8-yard run for Cañon City and Liberty quarterback Elijah Rupejko finding Hunter for a 20-yard reception.

The second-half varied from the first, when the contest had more punts than points.

Both teams combined for 11 first-half punts and just eight total points. Liberty and Cañon City each had turnovers in the half.

For the Tigers, which scored 36 in their season opener, players said Bloemen’s halftime speech helped their focus, but the Tigers coach heaped praise on his players for their response.

“None of this is me, this is the boys and they responded really,” Bloemen said. “Once our boys get scoring and they get that relaxed vibe and realize they’re playing high school football, then we can start rolling.”

The Tigers host Cheyenne Mountain (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday while Liberty heads to undefeated Sierra (1-0) at 6 p.m. Thursday.