0: Total number of winning sets allowed by Woodland Park volleyball. Led by Delaney Battin and Sarah Garner, the Panthers have shut out every opponent en route to a 5-0 record.
0: Total number of points allowed by Palmer Ridge football in its first two games this season. The defending Class 3A state champion has scored 89 points, thanks to the likes of Raef Ruel, Deuce Roberson and Luke McAllister putting up big numbers.
7: Straight dual-match victories by the Cheyenne Mountain boys' tennis team. In their last three matches, the Indians won 7-0. They are led by senior Joey Geisz, who boasts a 7-0 record in No. 1 singles competition.
8: Game-winning streak by Mesa Ridge softball. The Grizzlies have outscored opponents 110-13 during this stretch. Two more victories would match Coronado's run of 10 straight games this season, which ended last week.
9: Assists by Discovery Canyon's Nathan Van Keulen so far this boys' soccer season. That puts him atop the state's stat leaders in the category. The junior also scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Pueblo South on Tuesday to lift the Thunder to a 5-0 record.
9: Touchdown passes by Pine Creek quarterback Gavin Herberg in two games this season. That puts him tied for third behind QBs who have logged 11 and 10 TDs, all in three games. The Eagles boast a 2-0 record.
126: Strikeouts by Coronado's Jenna Ruggaber entering this week, putting her No. 4 in the state in the softball category. Loveland's Laurin Krings leads with 159. Palmer Ridge's Sara Lynch is the only other Pikes Peak region pitcher in the 100-strikeout club so far, with 107.
466: Rushing yards by Lewis-Palmer's Jake Martin, enough for third in the state in the football category. In three games, he also has six rushing TDs. The Classical Academy's Cade Palmer is not that far behind, in fifth, with 454 yards.