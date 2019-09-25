0: Winning sets allowed by the Colorado Springs Christian School volleyball team, which boasts an eight-match winning heading into Thursday's Class 3A Tri-Peaks League clash against La Junta (8-2).
3: Consecutive wins by the Lewis-Palmer boys' soccer team. The Rangers started off the season by losing two of their first three games but have since been on a roll.
7: Touchdowns by Air Academy freshman Sam Beers, who led the Kadets to a 46-26 win over George Washington on Friday. He rushed 24 times for 260 yards, putting his average per rush at 10.8, a school record.
5: Assists by Manitou Springs senior Seamus Lowe in an 11-1 boys' soccer win over Ellicott on Tuesday. The performance pushed his season total to 12 assists, enough to place him atop the state leaders. Widefield's Diego Gaytan (10) is second in the category.
9: Straight wins by the Mesa Ridge softball team before Pueblo South ended the streak with a 14-2 win over the Grizzlies on Friday. Coronado boasted a 10-game winning streak earlier this season.
14: Consecutive victories by the Palmer Ridge football team, dating back to last season. The Bears finally allowed a touchdown Friday in a 59-8 win over Sand Creek.
350: Assists by Palmer Ridge volleyball freshman Kyra Kisting. That's enough to put her fifth in the state behind Highlands Ranch's Jamie Ellis (401), Erie's Jessica Amend (400), Boulder's Jordan Warner (386) and Castle View's Shea Mullens (371).
577: Total yards by Pine Creek senior running back David Moore III so far this season. That puts him at third-best in the state behind Grandview's Noah Schmidt (756) and Legend's Blake Rarog (625). The Classical Academy sophomore Cade Palmer is sixth with 569 yards.