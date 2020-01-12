1: Championship title by a Pikes Peak region wrestler at the Conflict at Cleveland in New Mexico on Saturday. Tyler Valdez and his Falcon teammates traveled hundreds of miles for the tournament but the sophomore was the only one who returned home with gold as he won at 120 pounds.
8-0: Record by the Mesa Ridge wrestling team. Perhaps the Grizzlies' most impressive win happened Wednesday, when they battled with Cheyenne Mountain to a 36-36 tie in a dual match. It wasn't until officials ruled that they won via the fourth criteria — the most individual wins — that Mesa Ridge celebrated.
11: Game-winning streak by the Fountain-Fort Carson girls' basketball team. It's the Trojans' most impressive streak since the 2009-10 season, in which they won nine in a row and advanced to the Great 8 of the Class 5A state tournament.
29.1: Points per game by Cheyenne Mountain's Javonte Johnson. He leads the state in the boys' basketball category. The Vanguard School's Dominque Clifford has the next-best scoring average at 28.7.
35: Goals by the Pine Creek hockey so far this season. The Eagles (5-1) have allowed just 12 goals. On Saturday, they settled for a 3-3 tie with Battle Mountain in a nonconference game.
100: Points or more by two area teams. Both The Vanguard School and St. Mary's boys' basketball teams won their respective games Saturday by scores of 103-40 over Trinidad and 102-47 over Ellicott. St. Mary's leads the state in scoring, averaging 86.4 points; it has outscored opponents 778-467.
403: Wins by St. Mary's girls' basketball coach Mike Burkett. In his 21st season, Burkett earlier this season became just the third coach in state history to reach 400 wins at the same school, according to the Colorado High School Activities Association's records book. Only current Highlands Ranch coach Caryn Jarocki (495) and former Lamar coach Dennis Bruns (402) have more.