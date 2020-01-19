0: Losses by Cheyenne Mountain boys' basketball (12-0) so far this season. The Indians are believed to be the only team in the sport in the Pikes Peak region to be undefeated.
1: Loss suffered by the Fountain-Fort Carson girls' basketball team. And that defeat came Saturday, when Doherty (6-6, 3-1) beat the Trojans 62-40 in Class 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League play. The Trojans fell to 11-1 overall and 3-1 in conference action.
3: Three shutouts by the Doherty hockey team so far this season. The Spartans' latest one came Saturday, when they beat Liberty 8-0 to improve their perfect record to 9-0.
7: 3-pointers by Falcon sophomore Billie Fiore in the Falcons' 64-61 overtime win over Palmer Ridge on Wednesday. She finished the game with a season-high 29 points.
28: Game winning streak in the Tri-Peaks League by The Vanguard School boys' basketball team. The Coursers have been undefeated in league play the past three seasons, including a 4-0 mark in their 2019-20 campaign.
50: Points by Cheyenne Mountain's Javonte Johnson in the Indians' 78-66 boys' basketball win Wednesday over Discovery Canyon. It was a career-high for the prolific senior scorer, who shot 16 of 25 from the field with four 3-pointers.
263: Points by Harrison's Amyah Moore so far in this girls' basketball season, enough for third in the state. The junior trails Chatfield's Grace Talbot and Denver South's Timiya Guevara, who both have 287 points.