A little white activity bus, trips across states and a final night to remember it all.
Liberty boys' basketball coach Roy Vieux does what he does for the memories — they're all that remain once you're far enough removed. His seniors, on their final night playing at their home school, showed exactly why they'll be such a revered group in a 63-54 win over Fountain-Fort Carson on Friday.
"They are the hardest bunch of workers I've ever had," Vieux said. "I've been doing this for 25 years. This is one of those groups that will be hard to replace."
The group, led by the team's leading scorers in Jordan McKay and Landen Dvorsky, is one that sets the tempo for the team.
When the pre-game honors were done, and the tears were wiped away, there was a game to play. The jitters were apparent early as the Lancers missed multiple assignments on defense and fell behind early.
Then Dvorsky scored five points in less than a minute, and from then on, the hosts never trailed.
"We had a talk right before the game about this being our last night on this court," Dvorsky said. "We decided to really just leave it all out there."
The duo combined for 44 points, led by McKay's team-high 23. Not to be outdone, fellow senior Will Grantz made an impact too, albeit on the other end.
Midway through the first quarter, Grantz pinned a block on a layup, then proceeded to swipe a steal soon after. If Dvorsky's five points were the start of a turning point, his teammate's play made sure to finish it.
"Will is the most inspirational player I've ever played with," McKay said. "He's the only person I know who will take a charge from a 5-foot-5 dude or a 7-foot-5 dude."
"I love playing with that dude — best defensive player I've ever played with," Dvorsky added.
From then on, the closest the Trojans came was a one-point difference in the second quarter — a quick run for Fountain-Fort Carson that was countered, and then some, soon after by Liberty.
Each senior got their moment to shine. As the final minutes wound down, Judge Vanderhule got an opportunity too after playing sparingly throughout the year.
He, along with the rest of the seniors, have shown each day in practice what winning meant to them. It was only right that those same players found a way to upend a Trojan team that came in with a better record.
"This is a memory," Vieux said. "A lot of times, that's key to our existence is a story we can tell.
"This is a great memory. This is one these kids will hold on to."