Colorado High School Activities Association announced Wednesday evening that the state association will limit attendance at the Colorado state basketball tournaments to "essential team personnel only," according to a statement.
“Only those who have been submitted on the official CHSAA gate list by schools will be able to enter the venue,” the statement said. “Media will be permitted to attend, if they have a CHSAA-issued pass.”
According to the release the decision was made following an announcement by Gov. Jared Polis stating the state wants large public gatherings, including sporting events, "to establish protocols where they can establish safe spacing at events" to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
"While this decision is a difficult one, we do want the students who have worked so hard to be able to have a culminating event that reflects the commitment they have made throughout the season," CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said.
The decision was made thanks to recommendations by local health officials and follows decisions made by other state associations and the NCAA.
Wednesday a number of athletic associations canceled or altered game schedules, and closed off games to spectators in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The NCAA announced the March Madness basketball tournament will be played in empty stadiums and colleges around the country are suspending or canceling spring sports — including Colorado College, which will halt on-campus learning until at least mid-April, and has suspended spring sports. UCCS athletics will compete without fans this week.
Classes 5A, 4A and 3A are scheduled to compete this weekend in Denver, where as of Tuesday there were six presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 and one indeterminate case.
Vanguard boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, plus St. Mary’s girls and The Classical Academy boys are scheduled to compete on Thursday and Friday in Denver.
Peyton and Evangelical Christian Academy will also play postseason games Thursday at Northern Colorado.
Fans can watch the games in all classifications on the NFHS Network with the purchase of a subscription.
CHSAA will announce its refund policy for pre-purchased tickets Thursday.
This is a developing story.