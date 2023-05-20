Despite the extraordinary nature of Vista Ridge senior Brandon Hills' high school career, the emotions he had Saturday were common to nearly every graduating senior.

"I got a lot of emotions going right now," Hills said after winning the boys' 5A 100-meter sprint. "Just sadness, excitement everything. I'm blessed to be at Vista Ridge for four years. So being able to go out like this with a long jump (win) and 100 (win) it means everything to me and the school and the community. Everything."

Saturday, "BeBe," as he's known at Vista Ridge, won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.52, cementing himself as one of the fastest kids in the state. He also placed second in the 200-meter sprint by just two-hundredths of a second with a time of 21.12, and captured the 4x100 relay title with teammates Solomon Arnds, Kobe Dooley and Carson Tapia. All that just a day after he broke a 33-year-old state record while capturing the boys' 5A long jump title with massive 24-foot, 8-inch leap.

In previous years, Hills said he placed sixth in the 100-meter sprint in 2021 and eighth last year while he was recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered in December of 2021.

He entered Saturday at full strength and claimed the victory that had eluded him in the past.

"I think I was standing like about half way there (wasn't anyone) with me so I knew it was over," he said.

Hills held his arms up in victory as he crossed the finish line.

“It’s a good weekend,” he said after winning.

In truth it’s been a great year. Hills, a multi-sport athlete, had his number retired in football and committed to play for Washington State following a fall season in which he lead the state in receiving yards with 1,548. Two of his football teammates were with him on the podium to celebrate the Wolves' win in the 4x100 relay. Vista had a winning time of 41.29 seconds.

Arnds began the race with more than just a state title in mind.

"When I get on the blocks, my head was clear, I was feeling real good and then I wanted to get that meet record but it is what is, Arnds said.

"I knew there was some fast guys coming after me so right when I got the baton, I knew I had to take off, show everybody some of the speed," Dooley said.

"I was just trying to go out there and run as fast as I could," Tapia said. "I knew we'd be in the mix. But I just wanted to get a little ahead of everybody else."

When Tapia handed off to Hills, he knew the senior anchor would close.

"I (saw) Carson made up stagger, we were in the lead, so I just want to do my job as the anchor and just bring it home and finish off a good state championship from everyone," Hills said.