The raw numbers have illustrated Brandon Hills athletic abilities since he was 7 years old.
He began track and field at a young age and exploded in the long jump – winning a national title in eighth grade and taking the 5A crown in his state debut as a sophomore at Vista Ridge. He is also a state qualifier in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, where he has personal bests of 10.77 and 21.96 seconds, respectively.
But in track and field, there is no subjectivity. The measuring tape and the stopwatch tell an unfiltered story.
Football recruiting relies on the eye of the beholder. For the 5-foot-8, 150-pound Hills, that has meant hearing colleges dismiss him, telling Wolves coach Mike Vrana that “we’re simply looking to get bigger at the position.”
Despite track being the original focus, time on the football field began to reveal a new route for Hills to take.
"I was always really good at football, but just never knew how good," Hills said of his early years in the sport. "I played (recreation) leagues and stuff like that, but in sixth and seventh grade, I started to go to camps out of state. I started doing well against the competition at camps and the coaches really started to talk me into the possibility of D-I football."
As Vista Ridge quarterback Brayden Dorman – at a prototypical 6-foot-5, 200 pounds – fielded offers and generated interest as far back as freshman year, Hills was left feeling overlooked despite translating that athleticism into 2,986 all-purpose yards of offense and 31 touchdowns through three years on varsity.
"He's always had a chip on his shoulder since I met him, from a competitive standpoint," said Ground Up Sports Performance owner Jordan Bernstine, who has assisted Hills with the route-running and footwork that he knows he’ll need to separate himself from more conventional options at the next level. "We've had a lot of talks about small athletes who've been very effective, and he's even heard my stories of being 125 pounds as a player in high school.
"That shaped his mindset from the very beginning about what he could achieve."
Finally, on April 13, a Pac-12 offer emerged from Washington State. Hills, listed by 247Sports as the No. 9 recruit in Colorado’s Class of 2023, committed to the Cougars on June 5.
The biggest draw was the message Washington State’s staff gave – we don't need you to be bigger, we like who you are right now.
"I started to question what was going on," Hills said of his late recruitment. "I just stayed patient though and kept working. I knew the right program would come along."