The 2022-2023 high school wrestling season culminates at the Colorado High School Activities Association's state wrestling championships Thursday through Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver.
Here are some brackets to watch, tidbits and extras leading into the big weekend:
Reeves bring double trouble
Manitou Springs senior Wesley Reeves and sophomore sister Abbigail Reeves both qualified for the state tournament this weekend.
Abbigail will compete at the 130-pound weight class and Wesley will compete at the 190-pound weight class. Wesley is ranked second in his class at 3A according to On the Mat Wrestling's rankings.
Valdez goes for gold
Dominant Doherty sophomore Katey Valdez will be looking to complete her perfect season and take the top spot in the girls' 100 weight class this weekend. The two-time Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships winner took third at state a year ago.
Pirate trio sails into championship tournament
Anthony and Andrew Isek will both be representing a restored St. Mary's Pirates wrestling program at state this year. Joining them will be senior Dominick Cuccinelli. Andrew, a sophomore, will wrestle at the 2A, 120 weight class. Anthony, a senior, will wrestle at 126 and Cuccinelli will compete at 150. Both Iseks are ranked second in their respective weight classes according to On the Mat.
4A Heavyweight bash
Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore might be the favorite to take the 4A, 285 crown at state, being that he is ranked No.1 according to On the Mat. And local wrestlers Jeremiah Sandiford of Falcon and Antonio Camey-Valdez of Harrison are ranked third and fourth respectively. Sandiford defeated Camey-Valdez in the semifinals at Metros before he was defeated by Moore in the finals.
Eagles rolling 12 deep at state
The Pine Creek Eagles set a record with their winning score at Metros, placing all fourteen of their wrestlers. This year, Pine Creek is sending 12 wrestlers to state, one more than last year which had them finishing eighth. Pine Creek will no doubt look to do better this season with a very talented team.
Guinard gets another shot at state title.
Discovery Canyon senior Victoria Guinard is ranked first in the 155-pound weight class according to On the Mat's rankings. She took second at state in the 147 class a year ago. At 38-1, the Thunder senior will be one to watch over the weekend.
Local Wrestlers Ranked in the top four according to On the Mat's Wrestling Rankings
Girls
100
1. Katey Valdez, Sophomore, Doherty
105
1. Alexsys Jacquez, Senior, Fountain-Fort Carson
2. Hayden Newberg, Sophomore, Vista Ridge
110.
4. Mia Thorne, Sophomore, Discovery Canyon
115.
2. Amaya Hinojosa, Freshman, Widefield
3. Mia Hargrove, Junior, Discovery Canyon
120
3. Isabella Cross, Junior, Mesa Ridge (now wrestling at 125)
125
2. Naomi Kidd, Senior, Doherty
135
2. Adrianna Lopez, Junior, Discovery Canyon
140
2. Kaydence Bonewell, Senior, Vista Ridge
145
1. Janida Garcia, Senior, Discovery Canyon
155
1. Victoria Guinard, Senior, Discovery Canyon
170
2. Alison Evans, Junior, Vista Ridge
4. Camy Hogan, Junior, Palmer Ridge
190.
7. Mahalia Jones
Boys
5A
106
1. Griffin Rial, Sophomore, Pine Creek
120
2. Ryder Rhodes, Senior, Pine Creek
126
4. Elijah Banks, Sophomore, Pine Creek
215
2. Nate King, Senior, Pine Creek
4A
113
4. Joey Meza, Sophomore, Falcon
120
3. Damien Reyes, Sophomore, Mesa Ridge
132
4. Patrick Ransom, Senior, Cheyenne Mountain
144
3. Luke Diehl, Junior, Coronado
150
3. Wes Coddington, Sophomore, Vista Ridge
157
1. Javani Majoor, Junior, Falcon
165
1. Joseph Lovato Bakke, Senior, Falcon
175
2. Solomon Arnds, Senior, Vista Ridge
4. Isaiah Jones, Junior, Mesa Ridge
285
1. Matthew Moore, Senior, Mesa Ridge
3. Jeremiah Sandiford, Senior, Falcon
4. Antonio Camey-Valdez, Senior, Harrison
3A
144
3. David Burchett, Freshman, James Irwin
190
2. Wesley Reeves, Senior, Manitou Springs
215
3. Tanner Eide, Senior, The Classical Academy
2A
120
2. Andrew Isek, Sophomore, St. Mary's
126
2. Anthony Isek, Senior, St. Mary's