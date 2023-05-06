Discovery Canyon might just have to start putting up nets around its court because nowhere is safe for spectators.

Saturday, Thunder boys' volleyball players pummeled the opposing Denver East team with spikes that ricocheted off players and flew into the air, into the bleachers and at the back of the gym. Even one spectator, who had just arrived, was welcomed by an incoming ball.

The top-seeded, defending state champion Discovery Canyon Thunder cruised past Denver East in straight sets (25-15, 25-16, 25-13) at regionals Saturday. The Thunder repeated the 3-0 victory against Stargate (25-13, 25-13, 25-9) later that day to claim Region 1 of the Colorado High School Activities Association's volleyball bracket.

Discovery Canyon has lost a set in only three of its matches this season and have just one loss on the year, an April 14 match against Greeley Central that went five sets. The Thunder haven't lost a set since that match and are 23-1 on the year.

"A lot of us are club players so we have very good depth of bench," said junior kills leader Brady Dastrup. "We've all been playing together for a long time, we play on the same club teams, so the team (cohesion) is pretty good."

That's an understatement. Discovery Canyon coach Wayne Wetherby has been coaching volleyball for 33 years, two as boys coach. He said he's never seen teams like this year's and last year's squads for Discovery Canyon. The Thunder didn't lose a set all last season en route to capturing a state title. Despite graduating eight seniors in 2022, Discovery Canyon is in the driver's seat for back-to-back championships.

"It's going to take all of us to win (state)," Wetherby said. "That's just a big thing is play as a family, play as a team, keep our focus, but play relaxed too. ... I lost eight seniors last year but half of my team was on the team that made it last year so they've been there. They know what to expect already and hopefully they keep the other guys that haven't been there yet relaxed and focused."

Pikes Peak area teams at boys' volleyball regionals

Cheyenne Mountain split its series in Region 2 at Cherokee Trail in Aurora. The No. 23Hawks fell to the second-seed, and host, Cougars 25-20, 25-12, 25-17. But then they bested No. 15 Regis Jesuit three sets to one 24-26, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17.

In Region 3, No. 3 Valor Christian out of Highlands Ranch and No. 14 Fountain-Fort Carson lost both games to Valor and Grandview. The Eagles beat the Trojans three sets to none, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13. Fountain-Fort Carson lost in five sets to No. 22 seed Grandview 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 20-25, 15-7

Region 5 saw Coronado head to No. 5 Douglas County in Castle Rock. The No. 12-seeded Cougars split their matches, beating No. 20 Vista PEAK Prep three sets to none (25-21, 25-21, 25-23) and falling in three straight sets to Douglas County, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20.

Lastly, in Region 6 at No. 6 seeded Thornton, No. 19 Sand Creek fell in both of its matches. The Scorpions lost three in four sets against Thornton, 25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18, and fell in three against 11-seed Castle View, 25-22, 25-22, 25-5.