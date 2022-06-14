Standing at the net, Josh Livergood was talking.
Not typical trash talk, but encouragement. He saw Vanguard, a school that's long been a boys' volleyball powerhouse, getting better in a rebuilding year. He was telling each player how much they'd improved.
It wasn't long ago Livergood was looking up at his competition. He tried out for a national team, knowing he'd have to work to even become a fixture in the starting rotation, and he did.
Every challenge, from being a twin looking to find a niche to carrying the weight of Type 1 Diabetes, Livergood has always had the same "can-do" attitude. After leading Discovery Canyon to a flawless title-winning season, he's also this year's Peak Performer.
"Early on, I had a choice that probably shaped my career," Livergood said. "I could either play on the national travel team or the local club team. I didn't even know if I'd play on the travel team, and I knew it would be hard, but I had to challenge myself to grow my game."
Livergood met teammate and fellow senior Caden Zippwald in Hawaii. As the son of a military family, the former was introduced to a different culture before his family settled in Colorado.
The sport's more prevalent in the islands — the Rainbow Warriors of the University of Hawaii have even taken home the last two D-I national championships.
His condition be damned, and even his relative lack of experience, Livergood wanted to branch out from baseball, a sport his brother, Justin, is a standout in for Pine Creek.
"For the last two or three years I played baseball, I felt like it was becoming Justin's sport," Livergood said. "I was able to find a different avenue and be myself. In finding a new sport, I became who I am. I didn't have to be a shadow to anyone."
An insulin pump attached to Livergood's hip further differentiates his situation.
Treatments for his pancreas have been underway for more than a decade. During games, class and even lounging around, Livergood's had to check his numbers.
And, in many ways, he's handled the difficulties just as independently as finding his athletic path.
"He's just always on top of it. Josh is very mature," coach Wayne Wetherby said. "During practices or games, he may come up to me to sit for a minute and get his blood sugar up.
"After our match against Colorado Springs School, he came up to me the next day and even apologized. He said, 'Sorry coach, my numbers were low, but I wanted to help the team and play.' That type of maturity and his experience with diabetes is unique."
Through the volleyball playoffs, as much as possible, Livergood was leading. He downed 13 kills in a title sweep over No. 1 Cherry Creek and added another three service aces.
From making a decision to run with the older teams to leading his own, Livergood applied everything he learned along the way.
"There were a few times where I really got down on myself early on," Livergood said. "I just kept playing, though, even when it got hard. I used that with the Thunder.
"No rough patch is too much. I wanted my teammates to always remember that. And it's just a game — put everything you have into it, but always stay grounded."
Challenges come in nearly every athlete's life. Livergood was handed unique ones but still used them as fuel.
He leaves behind a volleyball program that's season won't be topped soon for new challenges, like competing on the grass or sand instead of a court.
Livergood won't stop playing or leading. He's found his voice and plans to keep using it.
First Team All-Area performers:
Patrick Nettles, Cheyenne Mountain
Ryan Hansen, Discovery Canyon
Josh Livergood, Discovery Canyon
Caden Zippwald, Discovery Canyon
Tavian Tuli, Fountain-Fort Carson
Brody McKinney, James Irwin
Second Team All-Area:
Kelel Nilsen, Cheyenne Mountain
Ethan Ocampo, Coronado
Aivan McCrary, Discovery Canyon
Bryce Owen, Fountain-Fort Carson
Evan Brownsberger, James Irwin
Caleb Hansen, Vanguard