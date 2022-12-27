Gavin Hutter has had a unique experience playing high school tennis.
The Vista Ridge senior never stepped onto the court representing the black and blue Wolves because the school doesn't have a program. As a freshman, Hutter played for Doherty. That winter he was told that since he didn't live in District 11, he couldn't play for the Spartans and that he had to play for Sand Creek.
From Wolf to Spartan to Scorpion. Catch all that? Hutter did and he adroitly navigated the changes.
The 2022 Boys Tennis Peak Performer of the Year, Hutter finished his high school career with a record of 19 wins to 3 losses in Sand Creek's No. 1 singles division his senior season. He was 14-1 as a junior and 11-4 as a sophomore. All in No. 1 singles.
More so than being top player at Sand Creek, Hutter was known for sharing his knowledge and experience with his teammates.
"It's cool because I have my friend group at Vista and then I can come over to Sand Creek and it's like a whole different tennis community," Hutter said. "Nobody really knows at Vista that I play tennis, which is kind of interesting."
Hutter has been playing since age 7, spurred on by his father who also played in high school. He's plays year-round, entering tournaments individually through United States Tennis Association and Universal Tennis Rating. Some of his teammates, by contrast, are new to the sport, in some cases just picking up a racket for the first time.
"(Gavin will) be one that I will always remember," coach Pam Rogers said. "It's not just about the tennis for me or for Sand Creek, it's about who Gavin is as an individual. ... A regular part of our practices and our program is that the kids who have more experience always help the new players, the players who are learning to play the game."
With around 20 boys on the roster and only four courts to play on, court time isn't always a given. Hutter would often help a group of players with their stances and hitting, especially if he was trying to stay fresh and rest for an upcoming UTSA or UTR tournament. The team captain often stayed late after practice getting to know players and helping them better understand the sport, which in turn gave him a greater understanding of his own game.
Rogers said some of his teammates have caught the "tennis bug," wanting to play year-round and improve their game, a crucial step for those seeking to be competitive even at the high school level.
Despite his obligations to his team, Hutter never lost his focus, Rogers said.
"Even though he could beat everyone really easily on the team, he still had that high expectation of himself. As he played the drills as he did hitting as he played the game, he never let down. He continued to work hard and that was a great incentive for all of our players," Rogers said.
Hutter's impact on others in the tennis world stretches far beyond the walls and facilities at Sand Creek. Through the various tournaments over the years, Hutter has made many connections with tennis athletes in the area.
It showed at this year's state tournament, Rogers said.
Hutter was in the second round of the 4A tournament facing defending champion Nathan Gold from Kent Denver.
"I went into the match after the first round pretty tired because it was a long, grinding match," Hutter said. "I decided against Nathan to just swing away, swing freely to see what would happen. And it ended up working pretty well in the beginning, but then I had to retire."
Both of Hutter's legs cramped up. He tried to persevere following a medical timeout, but his arm then cramped as well. He was forced to retire, down just one game to Gold, who would eventually win a second straight title.
While Hutter was in action, Rogers said people from all over would come to his court at City Park in Pueblo and inquire about him.
"(They would) tell me, who is just (his) coach, that (he's) an exceptional young man, that (he) cares about people, that (he's) kind to (everyone), that (he) loves the sport, (he's) a good example for all kids," Rogers said. "I was just really honored by that and I really noticed that this year. ... Parents, other players, other coaches — he makes an impact on the world."
Hutter will look to continue making an impact at the collegiate level. He's looking at Coe College and Bethel University. He said he has some unfinished business given what happened at state and is motivated to see how much he can improve in college.
But for now, the Wolf turned Spartan turned Scorpion will finish out his senior year, grateful for the memories.
"Looking back at the end of my high school career, I'm glad I went to Sand Creek and had the experience playing 1 singles, and playing for coach Pam and having that leadership experience there."