The state soccer tournament saw familiar names capture titles, small schools throw curveballs to the seeding and no local champions, in the end.
This year, Cheyenne Mountain has recharged behind a group of players who've been together since grade school. It's seen the 5A classification gain more tournament teams, including an out-of-nowhere Doherty squad.
Ahead are first-round matchups for the area's state title contenders:
CLASS 5A
No. 19 Rangeview at No. 14 Pine Creek — Pine Creek High School, 6 p.m. Wednesday
No. 24 Liberty at No. 9 Monarch — Monarch High School, 5 p.m. Wednesday
No. 23 Columbine at No. 10 Rampart — D20 Stadium, 5 p.m. Wednesday
No. 28 Doherty at No. 5 Boulder — Boulder High School, 5 p.m. Wednesday
CLASS 4A
No. 32 Coronado at No. 1 Durango — Durango High School, 5 p.m. Thursday
No. 25 Palmer Ridge at No. 8 Regis Groff — Evie Dennis Stadium, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
No. 24 Pueblo West at No. 9 Air Academy — Air Academy K-Dome, 5 p.m. Thursday
No. 30 Holy Family at No. 3 Cheyenne Mountain — Cheyenne Mountain High School, 6 p.m. Thursday
No. 21 Eagle Valley at No. 12 The Classical Academy — The Classical Academy, 5 p.m. Friday
No. 20 Mullen at No. 13 Lewis-Palmer — Don Breese Stadium, 5 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 3A
No. 30 Sierra at No. 3 Coal Ridge — Coal Ridge High School, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
No. 17 Atlas Preparatory at No. 16 Fort Lupton — Fort Lupton High School, 4 p.m. Wednesday
No. 27 Manitou Springs at No. 6 KIPP Dever Collegiate — KIPP Denver Collegiate, 3:45 p.m. Wednesday
No. 25 Harrison at No. 8 Frontier Academy — Frontier Academy High School, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
No. 21 Basalt at No. 12 James Irwin — to be announced
CLASS 2A
No. 14 Mile High Academy at No. 3 Thomas MacLaren — to be announced
No. 10 Vanguard at No. 7 Denver Christian — Bishop Machebeuf High School, 1 p.m. Friday