Preps soccer

Palmer Ridge’s Drew Boldvich heads a ball Saturday, Oct. 15 against Rampart.

 Carson Field, The Gazette

The state soccer tournament saw familiar names capture titles, small schools throw curveballs to the seeding and no local champions, in the end. 

This year, Cheyenne Mountain has recharged behind a group of players who've been together since grade school. It's seen the 5A classification gain more tournament teams, including an out-of-nowhere Doherty squad. 

Ahead are first-round matchups for the area's state title contenders: 

CLASS 5A

No. 19 Rangeview at No. 14 Pine Creek — Pine Creek High School, 6 p.m. Wednesday 

No. 24 Liberty at No. 9 Monarch — Monarch High School, 5 p.m. Wednesday 

No. 23 Columbine at No. 10 Rampart — D20 Stadium, 5 p.m. Wednesday

No. 28 Doherty at No. 5 Boulder — Boulder High School, 5 p.m. Wednesday 

CLASS 4A

No. 32 Coronado at No. 1 Durango — Durango High School, 5 p.m. Thursday

No. 25 Palmer Ridge at No. 8 Regis Groff — Evie Dennis Stadium, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

No. 24 Pueblo West at No. 9 Air Academy — Air Academy K-Dome, 5 p.m. Thursday

No. 30 Holy Family at No. 3 Cheyenne Mountain — Cheyenne Mountain High School, 6 p.m. Thursday

No. 21 Eagle Valley at No. 12 The Classical Academy — The Classical Academy, 5 p.m. Friday

No. 20 Mullen at No. 13 Lewis-Palmer — Don Breese Stadium, 5 p.m. Thursday 

CLASS 3A 

No. 30 Sierra at No. 3 Coal Ridge — Coal Ridge High School, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

No. 17 Atlas Preparatory at No. 16 Fort Lupton — Fort Lupton High School, 4 p.m. Wednesday

No. 27 Manitou Springs at No. 6 KIPP Dever Collegiate — KIPP Denver Collegiate, 3:45 p.m. Wednesday

No. 25 Harrison at No. 8 Frontier Academy — Frontier Academy High School, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

No. 21 Basalt at No. 12 James Irwin — to be announced

CLASS 2A

No. 14 Mile High Academy at No. 3 Thomas MacLaren — to be announced

No. 10 Vanguard at No. 7 Denver Christian — Bishop Machebeuf High School, 1 p.m. Friday