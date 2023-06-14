Wyatt Furda grew up watching the Colorado College Tigers.

He lived next to the college and was a fan of Tigers hockey. Next spring, he'll suit up for the black and gold, but he'll be holding a different stick.

One like the stick he received right after first grade.

"I grew up initially playing hockey. Growing up near Colorado College, thankful I'm going there next year, but hockey was always the big sport. I started skating just when I started to walk," he said.

"When I was playing hockey we moved across town to the Broadmoor area and one of my buddy's dad told him he saw this lacrosse game on ESPNU and that it would be a really fun game to get into. So second half of the summer right after my first grade year my dad just gave me a plastic stick from Dick's Sporting Goods and it kind of went off from there."

"Went off from there" is a bit of an understatement. Furda led the Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks this past season in goals (43), points (67) and shots on goal (76) as the team clad in maroon and white captured its third consecutive Class 4A boys' lacrosse state title with a 10-9 victory over Erie on May 22 at the University of the Denver.

Buoyed by a talented group of 14 athletes, some of whom have played together since elementary school -- the class of 2023 won the state championship every year they took the field. Their freshman season was wiped out because of COVID-19.

"The apple does not fall far from the tree and it's a funny saying but it's so true. We're fortunate to be raised by a bunch of these families who are all one big community. They're just a great group of parents and they've pushed us and they've done everything. That's what shaped us in the long run," Furda said. "I don't think anyone was expecting three state championships. My sophomore year, the 2021 state championship game, only sophomores scored in that state championship and I think that's when everyone really realized that we meant business."

The high standard at the collective level means a high standard at the individual level and for Furda that means playing his brand of "Wyatt Furda lacrosse" each time he takes the field.

His brand is of a gritty two-way midfielder, playing good lacrosse on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. He passes when he needs to and is not afraid to take a game over when the time calls. Above all else, he reminds himself the goals are the same in a high school state championship as they were when he played as first grader.

That individual hustle drives the team, according to head coach Mike Paige.

"You can't help but follow," Paige said of other teammates watching Furda. "That's the thing the younger athletes on the team both JV and varsity, particularly the varsity athletes, the guys that are just coming up on to varsity, they see he doesn't complain, he hustles, he's coachable and all of those are valuable to the culture that we have. He just has a championship personality."

Paige recalls a time last year when he tasked Furda with guarding Air Academy's attackman and leading scorer Grant Rodny who went on to play collegiately at Lehigh University. Paige said Furda shut him down which speaks to his capacity not only as a player but as a person as well.

"The state titles are one goal, but the much bigger objective is building men of great character," Paige said. "He (Furda) was molded not only by family and coaches but by players who came before him in August Johnson, James LaCerte, Hunter Kolbezen and Mitchell Lewis."

As a result he pays it forward, hosting shooting clinics for younger lacrosse players.

The culture of giving back to community isn't something Paige requires or organizes, it just flows naturally from a group led by those with strong character.

"We've had some amazing players...all of them I think had really important youth programs in their life and they paid it forward by helping kids with their shooting or their physical adjustments that they need so I think that is the standard in our program," Paige said. "It's not something I really initiate, it's something that they pay back to the Cheyenne Mountain Lacrosse club and the kids come to the games and they'll say 'Hey I'm shooting on Saturday you want to join me?' and kids just show up. I think it's really a unique piece of both our club and our high school program that there's that kind of unity and pride."

Graduating 14 seniors this year, the Hawks will have their work cut out for them next season trying for a fourth straight title but the culture led by players like Furda, those who came before him and those yet to come, is producing something far greater than any golden trophy.

"These guys just make you proud to be a human being," Paige said. "Often times we see in the news this darkness in our society about just a series of events particularly for young people. And I get to go to practice and have 14 seniors that are absolutely the light of the world. They are going to make the world a better place...they're going to be better husbands, better fathers, better citizens of their community. That's the kind of quality we're seeing and, like I said, that makes me more proud than actually the championships."