The laughs and additional tryouts fuel Corbin Garver to this day.

When his old club team made him the lone player who had to try out, he chuckled and outplayed them in an opening look. When players made fun of the way he moved and gave him a hard time for his underdeveloped skills, the Air Academy senior vowed to make them eat those words.

A term that floats through Garver's mind, inescapably, is "Unproven."

He doesn't need your sympathy for the bickering he was subject to as an adolescent finding his footing in basketball. Take a glimpse at the way he had the Kadets flying this season and you'll be proven wrong, just like the club coach who felt he needed to show something before being a part of it.

"When I was younger, I wasn't very good and I'd always get picked on," Garver said. "I got tired of constantly losing and not being able to keep up or be counted on. I never wanted to feel that way again. I'm trying to become the player I always wanted to be."

So Garver trained on his own.

He taught himself better shooting mechanics before repping them over and over again until his body didn't know another way. He worked on being more methodical while also putting on the muscle required to make it through games and still having gas left.

Each extra repetition was fueled by those same laughs.

Come sophomore year at Air Academy, he began to see the benefits.

He went into the summer and was tasked with making his club team, as he did glowingly in tryouts — a rise from one of the last picks in pick-up games to being a leader in club basketball.

And once CSU-Pueblo welcomes Garver into the fold, he knows that rise will be mitigated and he'll be right back to unproven. It's the cycle that landed the Kadets in the 5A state title game with a 25-2 record against one of the classification's hardest schedules.

"Last year, we did a New Year's resolution and Corbin's word was 'Unproven,'" coach Barry Clark said. "He's always battled like he had something to prove and has never reached his goals or full potential.

"Even today, he still feels like he's pushing towards it."

It would be hard to blame Garver for pushing, it's tended to work in his favor.

He attended a prospect camp, run largely by the Air Force Academy during his high school tenure and "sucked." The plays were there, and he knew how to make them, but if for only a day, none of his skills had their usual flare.

It may have cost him a spot as a future Falcon, whether he would've sought it out or not. Instead of dwelling, he scored 18.8 points per game as a senior and bypassed the 1,000-point mark.

Though Garver's season-high in scoring was 31 points, it was more by design. The rebounds and assists he racked up painted a fuller picture.

"To see him succeed has been really fun, and seeing the path he's on is special," senior Finn Horsfall said. "But it's because of the things you see in practice. He was going at me in practice before the state tournament and he was getting anything. Step-backs, spin moves, he wasn't missing."

The scoring repertoire is there, as is the hunger to prove people wrong. Garver chose to focus on winning as payback for doubters, rather than his own numbers.

Any given practice or game, Clark, Horsfall and everyone else in the program knew Garver could have his way against a defender. In many ways, the Kadets' success was based on the fact that he didn't push it.

"He propelled everyone forward and everyone had a night that was key to our success," Clark said. "He helped build confidence and encourage others through the season, so when the games got bigger, so did him and his teammates."

Fellow senior Grant Featherston dropped 40 points against Lutheran. Junior Noah Hellem had his own 31-point night against Thomas Jefferson. Even in the playoffs, with the pressure at its peak, Horsfall netted a season-high 28 points to down Pueblo South.

Brick by brick, Garver built the foundation of the team following the same blueprint he used to build his own skills up. And step by step, the wins and success came.

He'll have a new group of teammates next year, and be without some of the Air Academy group that he'd been around far longer than just high school.

If Garver is going to keep getting better, so will the ThunderWolves. He's proven that much, even if there's plenty left over to strive for.