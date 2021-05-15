PUEBLO - The Classical Academy football team walked to the south end zone at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl with tears welling, following a 35-34 loss to Rifle in the Class 3A state championship. The Titans walked arm-in-arm with teammates who have become brothers in the last 10 months of uncertainty, heartbroken from a one-point loss in the program’s first shot at a state title.
“You just wanted success for them,” said TCA coach Justin Rich. “A way to beat this entire last year that’s just been a kick in the gut again and again and again. That’s what we wanted for these kids, to get that championship trophy for them. But I think they got something more.”
Rich said his team rallied around the difficulties of a COVID season to build a relationship second-to-none in his coaching tenure.
“They just went through something tough, and they went through it with people they love and depend on,” Rich said. “Life is pretty hard if you try to do it alone. In such a crummy year, if these guys can learn to lean into each other in the bad times and the good times and this game and this sport has done everything it can.”
Saturday marked the third straight state championship game to be won by one point at the CSU-Pueblo ThunderBowl. On Friday, Manitou Springs won the 2A title in a 31-30 overtime victory, and Thomas Jefferson defeated Gateway 28-27 in the 4A championship.
“That’s just what everyone wants from a championship,” said Rifle coach Todd Casebier.
Casebier took over the Rifle program in the third week of January, and had just over a month to compile a coaching staff and begin the transition to the spring season. But with extensive coaching history that spans beyond 20 years, five teams and now three championships, Casebier clearly found a winning formula.
“It was a lot of work but at the end of the day it’s all worth it because we got the trophy,” he said. “Both sides played well and I’m so happy and proud of our kids because they fought and we had to do it the hard way.”
Class 3A specifically was stacked with talent in the spring season, with TCA, Rifle, Basalt, Faith Christian and others expected to perform well and contend for a championship in a normal fall season, and all chose to compete in the spring. And with the talent returning to TCA and Rifle next season, Casebier said he wouldn’t be surprised to see both teams in the hunt again in the fall.
“We knew there were a bunch of good teams, especially in 3A,” Rich agreed. “I hope they enjoyed it because it doesn’t happen often, but I hope there’s still some hunger left.”